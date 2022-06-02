Technology

Can Value ETFs Continue to Outperform Growth?

Neena Mishra Zacks
Growth stocks outperformed value stocks by an average of 8% per year over the past decade, thanks mainly to the surge in mega-cap technology stocks since the 2008 global financial crisis.

Value stocks, which trade at relatively attractive price-to-book (P/B), price-to-earnings (P/E) and price-to-sales (P/S) ratios, were largely ignored by investors who flocked to high-flying growth companies. But value is making a comeback lately and the Russell 1000 Value Index has outperformed the Growth Index by about 6% over the past year.

Most value stocks are mature, dividend-paying companies that are being favored by investors currently. These stocks tend to hold up better in a rising rate and high inflation environment.

The Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) is the most popular and one of the cheapest funds in the space. The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) focuses on companies with highest value scores. The actively managed Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) looks for cheapest and highest quality value stocks.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) are among the top holdings in these ETFs. Please watch the short video to learn more.


JPM CVX JNJ XOM BRK.B VTV QVAL RPV

