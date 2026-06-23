Can Valero Sustain Profitability Amid Energy Market Volatility?

Valero Energy VLO is a well-known name in the refining space, with an extensive refining network across the United States, Canada and the UK. The company is also involved in the production of renewable fuels and ethanol. Valero’s strongest investment case lies in its highly complex refining system concentrated along the U.S. Gulf Coast and the operational flexibility of its refineries, as these factors enable it to sustain profitability across volatile market conditions.

Geopolitical conditions worldwide have caused significant volatility in global oil markets since the beginning of this year. Following recent talks between the United States and Iran in Switzerland, efforts are underway to facilitate the safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. While this marks a positive step toward stabilizing energy markets, the conflict has already caused severe damage to several energy facilities across the Middle East, including refineries and LNG infrastructure. The global refining market was already operating under tight conditions before the conflict, with demand growth outpacing new refining capacity additions. The disruptions caused by the Middle East conflict have further amplified this trend.

Against this macroeconomic backdrop, VLO remains well positioned to generate sustained profits, backed by a favorable refining environment. The company’s coastal refinery network enables it to benefit from export access and exposure to global product markets. Moreover, constrained global refining capacity and low product inventories in key markets are expected to support refining fundamentals and keep margins steady in the near-term. Its Gulf Coast refining network benefits from growing product exports to high-demand growth markets, enabling the company to capture attractive margins and support long-term earnings growth.

Refining Players Expects to Benefit From Favorable Refining Fundamentals

Par Pacific Holdings PARR is a Houston-based refining player with a combined refining capacity of 219,000 barrels per day and operations spread across Hawaii and the Pacific Northwest. The company also operates 76 branded fuel retail sites, along with a logistics business segment. PARR owns extensive energy infrastructure, including storage and transportation assets.

PBF Energy PBF has a geographically diverse refining network with large-scale processing capacity and a highly complex refining system. It operates six refineries — Delaware City Refinery, Paulsboro Refinery, Toledo Refinery, Chalmette Refinery, Torrance Refinery and Martinez Refinery — with a combined throughput capacity of 1 million barrels per day and the ability to process a wide range of feedstocks.

VLO’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Valero Energy’s shares have jumped 78.1% over the past year compared with the 40.1% improvement of the composite stocks belonging to the industry.

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From a valuation standpoint, VLO trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 7.38X. This is above the broader industry average of 5.42X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VLO’s 2026 earnings hasn’t seen any revisions over the past seven days.



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VLO, PARR and PBF each currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.