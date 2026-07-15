Can UUUU's Acquisition Strategy Create a Leading Critical Minerals Platform?

Energy Fuels UUUU is accelerating its transformation from a uranium producer into a diversified critical minerals company. Rather than depending solely on organic growth, the company has pursued strategic deals that expand its resource base, strengthen its position across the rare earth value chain and diversify revenue streams.

A major step was the acquisition of Base Resources in 2024, in line with its strategy to become a leading global producer of rare earth elements (REE). Base Resources’ Toliara Project (now known as the Vara Mada project) is one of the world’s best heavy mineral sands and critical mineral development projects due to the high grade and quality of the titanium, zirconium and REE minerals, and its long mine life.

The Vara Mada project complements Energy Fuels’ Bahia Mineral Sand Project in Brazil and 49% stake in the Donald Mineral Sand Project in Australia. Through the deal, Energy Fuels ensured a long-term supply of monazite that can be processed to produce advanced REE materials at its White Mesa Mill, a cost-effective and capital-efficient strategy.

In January 2026, Energy Fuels announced that it had entered into a deal to acquire Australian Strategic Materials (“ASM”). Upon completion, the transaction will combine ASM's operating Korean Metals Plant (KMP) and Energy Fuels’ planned American Metals Plant (AMP) with its existing REE oxide production at its White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Notably, KMP is one of the few facilities outside of China currently producing REE metals and alloys, including neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr), dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb) metals and neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) and dysprosium-iron (DyFe) alloys. Energy Fuels would also gain access to ASM's significant Dubbo Project, providing additional long-term REE development and growth opportunities to its existing mineral resource portfolio.

Last month, Energy Fuels announced another significant step toward becoming a fully integrated rare earths and magnetics company with its announcement to acquire Germany-based VAC Group (Vacuumschmelze) in a deal valued at approximately $1.9 billion. VAC will bring a solid product portfolio including permanent magnets (sintered neodymium-iron-boron, NdFeB, and samarium-cobalt, SmCo) and soft magnetics (amorphous and nanocrystalline alloys, cobalt-iron and nickel-iron products).

These acquisitions complement Energy Fuels' existing assets, particularly the White Mesa Mill, the only operating conventional uranium mill in the United States capable of commercial rare earth processing. Acquisitions of ASM and VAC advance Energy Fuels’ mine-to-magnet REE strategy.

The strategy also aligns with U.S. efforts to strengthen domestic supply chains for critical materials used in clean energy, defense and advanced manufacturing. Energy Fuels and other players in the space, like MP Materials Corp. MP and USA Rare Earth, Inc. USAR, are positioning themselves to capitalize on this opportunity.

MP Materials is the only fully integrated rare earth producer in the United States, with operations spanning mining, processing, metallization and magnet manufacturing. MP Materials is expanding its magnet manufacturing footprint through its Independence facility and planned 10X magnetics plant, targeting a combined annual capacity of 10,000 metric tons.

USA Rare Earth is building a fully integrated rare earth and permanent magnet value chain across the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Brazil. Through its ownership of Less Common Metals, one of the world’s leading producers of rare earth metals and alloys, its magnet manufacturing capacity in Stillwater, OK, the Pela Ema mine in Brazil (subject to closing the Serra Verde Group transaction) and the Round Top deposit in Texas, USA Rare Earth operates across the entire value chain from mining to metal-making, alloy production and neodymium magnet manufacturing.

UUUU's Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Energy Fuels shares have gained 70.4% in a year compared with the industry’s 51.8% growth.



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UUUU is trading at a forward 12-month price/sales multiple of 18.14X, a significant premium to the industry’s 4.23X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Energy Fuels’ 2026 earnings is pegged at a loss of 14 cents per share. The bottom-line estimate for 2027 stands at earnings of nine cents per share.



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Here is how the EPS estimates have been revised over the past 90 days.



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Energy Fuels currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MP Materials Corp. (MP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

USA Rare Earth Inc. (USAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.