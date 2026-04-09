Can Upstart's Credit Union Push Drive Faster Loan Growth?

Upstart Holdings UPST continues to expand its credit union footprint, with DuPage Credit Union selecting its platform for personal lending. The partnership enables DuPage to reach more qualified borrowers and grow loan volumes while offering new digital lending capabilities. For Upstart, this directly supports higher transaction flow on its marketplace, reinforcing its revenue model tied to loan originations.



The company’s broader value proposition is rooted in its AI-driven underwriting. Upstart connects millions of borrowers with more than 100 banks and credit unions, and more than 90% of loans on its platform are fully automated. This allows lenders like DuPage to approve more borrowers at lower rates while improving efficiency. For Upstart, each new partner deepens platform utilization and expands fee-based income without taking on significant balance sheet risk.



Momentum in credit union partnerships is building. Harborstone Credit Union, which has around 120,000 members and roughly $3.3 billion in assets, recently joined Upstart’s network as well. These partnerships typically combine loan purchases and originations, creating a scalable distribution model. As more regional lenders adopt the platform, Upstart benefits from network effects and a broader, more diversified funding base.



At the same time, Upstart is strengthening its capital pipeline. The company recently secured a $1 billion forward-flow agreement with institutional investors to purchase loans originated on its platform, ensuring steady funding availability. This builds on similar large-scale arrangements and helps reduce volatility tied to funding cycles, a key concern for fintech lenders.



Upstart is also pursuing a national bank charter, which could allow it to access deposit funding and streamline lending operations. While the company’s growing network of committed capital partners could help smooth volatility, the lending environment remains sensitive to interest rates and credit trends.



Over the past month, shares of this Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company have declined 3% compared with the industry's fall of 4.1%.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks-Financial Miscellaneous Services sector are Columbia Financial, Inc. CLBK and Orix Corp Ads IX, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Columbia Financial’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) of 76 cents calls for a 46.2% increase from the prior-year period.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Orix Corp Ads’ fiscal 2026 EPS of $2.58 suggests a jump of 27.7% year over year.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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