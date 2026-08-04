Can UPBD Turn Brigit Growth and Acima Margin Gains Into a Rebound?

Upbound Group, Inc. UPBD delivered second-quarter 2026 results that were stable at the consolidated level but sharply divided by segment. Revenues increased 0.5% year over year to $1.16 billion, while adjusted EBITDA declined 4.6% to $127 million as softer consumer demand and higher costs weighed on the lease-to-own businesses.



The improving business mix gives Upbound a potential path to better growth. Brigit is expanding rapidly and Acima is producing stronger margins, but the company narrowed its 2026 revenue outlook because demand remains weak. A durable rebound now depends on whether those gains can offset continued pressure in the core operations.

Upbound Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Upbound Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Upbound Group, Inc. Quote

UPBD’s Q2 Results Reveal a Split Growth Story

Upbound’s second-quarter headline figures suggest limited change. Consolidated revenues rose 0.5%, operating profit increased to $54.3 million from $50.7 million and earnings were 37 cents per share compared with 26 cents a year earlier.



Adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share declined from $1.12, while adjusted EBITDA fell 4.6% and the related margin contracted 60 basis points to 10.9%.



Management reaffirmed its adjusted EBITDA and earnings outlook for 2026 but tightened the revenue range. The mix beneath those figures is more important than the modest consolidated revenue gain. Brigit generated double-digit growth, Acima improved profitability despite lower volume and Rent-A-Center produced positive same-store sales without meaningful segment growth.

Brigit Gives Upbound Its Strongest Growth Engine

Brigit remained Upbound’s fastest-growing operation. Second-quarter revenues increased 37.1% year over year to $71.1 million, paying subscribers climbed 30.2% to 1.72 million and average monthly revenue per user rose 6.3% to $14.30. The gains came from greater adoption of premium subscriptions, deeper marketplace engagement and higher optional expedited-transfer revenues. That mix supports recurring revenue and gives the segment more ways to increase monetization without relying only on subscriber additions.



Brigit’s multiyear partnership with Experian adds another distribution channel by placing its earned-wage-access product within Experian Money Plus. The arrangement could lower dependence on direct customer acquisition and broaden the addressable user base. Brigit still must manage its net advance loss rate, which increased 100 basis points year over year to 3.6%, but its growth rate and 16.6% adjusted EBITDA margin make it the clearest source of portfolio expansion.

Acima Improves Margins While GMV Stays Under Pressure

Acima’s second-quarter gross merchandise volume fell 10.7% year over year to $466.2 million and revenues declined 2.5% to $603.5 million. Tighter underwriting, softer discretionary demand and cybersecurity-related fraud all reduced transaction volume.



Profitability moved in the opposite direction. The lease charge-off rate improved 50 basis points to 8.8%, adjusted EBITDA increased 5.1% to $98 million and the adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 117 basis points to 16.2%. Those results show that underwriting discipline is improving risk-adjusted economics even while it restricts approvals and near-term revenues. Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM, which also uses technology and proprietary underwriting for pay-over-time transactions, underscores the competitive importance of balancing approval rates with credit performance.



Management expects Acima’s gross merchandise volume to return to year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter, supported by merchant additions and the live checkout integration with Wayfair Inc. W. That target is central to the rebound case. Continued margin gains would have less impact on consolidated growth if volume remains depressed.

Rent-A-Center Adds Stability but Not Much Growth

Rent-A-Center recorded a 1.6% increase in company-owned same-store sales, marking its third consecutive quarter of positive comparisons. Average portfolio value per store also increased, but segment revenues slipped 0.2% to $466.4 million and adjusted EBITDA declined 7.6% to $63.2 million.



The segment is being managed for productivity rather than footprint expansion. Upbound closed 69 underperforming stores during the quarter and transferred customer accounts to nearby locations. The company is also testing store sizes, labor models and shared logistics to improve the contribution from the remaining base.



Amazon package pickup and returns are now available at approximately 1,500 Rent-A-Center stores. Early activity is increasing traffic and brand exposure, but the program has not yet produced evidence of a material revenue lift. Rent-A-Center currently offers stability and cash generation more than a major growth catalyst.

UPBD’s Guidance Keeps the Near-Term Bar Low

Upbound narrowed its 2026 revenue outlook to $4.70-$4.85 billion from $4.70-$4.95 billion. It maintained adjusted EBITDA guidance of $500-$535 million and adjusted earnings guidance of $4-$4.35 per share. Third-quarter guidance calls for revenues of $1.05-$1.15 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $105-$115 million and earnings of 85-95 cents per share.



The unchanged profit outlook indicates that underwriting discipline and cost actions can partly offset weaker revenues. It also leaves little room for execution problems. A sustained rebound requires Acima volume to improve in the fourth quarter, Brigit to keep scaling without a sharp increase in losses and consumer spending on furniture, appliances and other discretionary goods to firm.



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Upbound’s Mixed Signals Point to a Cautious Setup

Upbound’s business mix is moving in a more favorable direction. Brigit is adding recurring digital revenues, Acima is producing better margins and Rent-A-Center is becoming more focused on store productivity. Those developments could improve the company’s growth profile over time.

UPBD Stock Past-Year Performance



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The near-term signals remain less constructive. UPBD currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), despite a Value Score of A, Growth Score of A, Momentum Score of A and VGM Score of A.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

The favorable Zacks Style Scores capture attractive valuation and operating characteristics, but they are designed to complement the Zacks Rank rather than override it.



The negative rank places more weight on immediate earnings and estimate risks. Until Acima demonstrates sustained volume growth and consolidated margins stabilize, Brigit’s expansion and Acima’s improved economics support a possible rebound but not yet a clear one.

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