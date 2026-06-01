Can UnitedHealth's Pediatric Authorization Cuts Ease Care Delays?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH recently announced a major step toward simplifying pediatric healthcare by eliminating nearly two-thirds of prior authorization requirements for members under age 18 by the end of the year. The initiative is designed to reduce administrative barriers for families and providers, allowing children to access routine care more quickly while enabling physicians to spend less time on paperwork and more time on patient care.

The changes will remove pre-approval requirements for many diagnostic services, routine surgical procedures and specialty care treatments across pediatric disciplines such as cardiology, neurology, pulmonology and orthopedics. UnitedHealthcare also plans to introduce authorization waivers for select services performed at leading pediatric hospitals that consistently follow established, evidence-based care standards. The policy applies to both commercial and Medicaid plans, extending its reach to a broad patient population.

It builds on a series of simplification efforts launched by the company this year. UNH has already committed to reducing overall prior authorization requirements by 30% in 2026 while also expanding its Gold Card program, investing in digital authorization tools and supporting industry-wide standardization of electronic submissions. These efforts reflect the company’s broader strategy to simplify administrative processes, accelerate access to care and reduce delays associated with routine medical services.

The move highlights UNH’s focus on improving the customer and provider experience at a time when insurers face mounting scrutiny over prior authorization practices. Although reviews will remain in place for more complex treatments and specialty drugs, reducing requirements for routinely approved pediatric services could improve provider engagement and strengthen member satisfaction.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of UNH’s major competitors in the healthcare service provider space are Humana Inc. HUM and Centene Corporation CNC.

Humana has been advancing efforts to streamline member experiences through digital health tools, value-based care arrangements and simplified care coordination programs. HUM continues to emphasize preventive care and Medicare Advantage services, seeking to improve healthcare access while reducing administrative friction for providers and members.

Centene continues to invest in technology and operational enhancements aimed at improving access to care for Medicaid, Marketplace and Medicare members. CNC prioritizes care coordination, provider collaboration and process improvements designed to reduce administrative burdens and support better health outcomes for underserved populations.

UnitedHealth’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of UNH have gained 24.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 15%.



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From a valuation standpoint, UnitedHealth trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, above the industry average of 16.70. UNH carries a Value Score of B.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UnitedHealth’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $18.29 per share, implying 11.9% growth from the year-ago period.



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UNH stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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