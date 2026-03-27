Can UnitedHealth's Avery Redefine Healthcare Navigation at Scale?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH is accelerating its AI investment strategy through UnitedHealthcare with the launch of Avery, a generative AI companion designed to simplify how members interact with the healthcare system. Positioned as a 24/7 digital assistant, Avery integrates coverage details, claims tracking, cost estimates and appointment scheduling into a single conversational interface. It aims to reduce friction in a system often criticized for complexity while improving member engagement and satisfaction.

On the front end, it enables self-service, with nearly 90% of interactions reportedly not requiring human intervention. On the back end, it enhances productivity for customer advocates by providing real-time insights, case histories and seamless handoffs. This combination of automation and human support highlights a larger trend in the industry: AI isn’t here to take over but to enhance and amplify our service capabilities.

Avery aligns with UnitedHealth’s integrated model, where insurance, care delivery and data analytics converge. By steering users toward cost-effective, in-network providers and providing clear upfront pricing, this tool could play a significant role in tackling medical-cost inflation — one of the ongoing challenges the company faces. With plans to expand Avery’s reach to around 20.5 million members and a $1.6 billion AI investment pipeline, scale is clearly a priority.

Execution will be crucial. In the healthcare world, where every detail matters, accuracy, privacy and trust are non-negotiable. While governance frameworks are in place, the real test lies in consistent real-world performance. If Avery executes effectively, it could become a meaningful step toward a more intuitive, consumer-centric healthcare experience — while quietly strengthening UNH’s competitive moat.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of UNH’s major competitors in the healthcare service provider space are Elevance Health, Inc. ELV and Humana Inc. HUM.

Elevance Health is building its AI capabilities around a Virtual Assistant integrated within its digital ecosystem. Focused on member navigation, ELV’s tool enables conversational support for benefits, costs and provider search, reflecting a broader push toward simplifying healthcare access through intelligent automation.

Humana has been steadily embedding AI across member engagement and care management, with a strong tilt toward improving customer interactions and care coordination. HUM’s tools focus on real-time insights, predictive analytics and contextual personalization, helping agents identify friction points early and guide members through complex care journeys more efficiently.

UnitedHealth’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of UNH have declined 48% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 42.5%.



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From a valuation standpoint, UnitedHealth trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, above the industry average of 12.97. UNH carries a Value Score of A.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UnitedHealth’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $17.70 per share, implying 8.3% growth from the year-ago period.



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UNH stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.