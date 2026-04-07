Can UNFI's Natural Business Growth Offset Conventional Drop?

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI reported a notable divergence in segment performance in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, raising a key question, can growth in its Natural segment offset continued declines in Conventional sales?



The Natural segment remained a clear bright spot, with sales rising 6.7% year over year to $4.29 billion, driven by steady demand for organic and specialty products and strong customer execution. Management noted that Natural continues to outperform broader market trends, supported by favorable consumer preferences and incremental project-related benefits.



In contrast, the Conventional segment saw a steep 12.1% decline to $3.39 billion, primarily due to the company’s network optimization initiatives, including the exit from its Allentown distribution center. These actions alone created a nearly 500-basis-point headwind to total company sales, highlighting the magnitude of the structural shift underway.



This divergence underscores a broader mix transition within United Natural Foods’ business. While Natural is expanding and gaining relevance, Conventional remains a significant drag on overall performance. Total net sales declined 2.6% to $7.9 billion. This reflects how the scale of Conventional weakness continues to outweigh gains in Natural.



Importantly, management indicated that, excluding optimization impacts, underlying wholesale sales trends were more aligned with market growth, indicating that the reported decline may not fully reflect true demand trends.



Still, the current mix imbalance remains evident. While the Natural segment is delivering solid growth, it has not been sufficient to fully offset declines in the Conventional business. This reflects the ongoing transition within United Natural Foods as it shifts toward higher-growth categories while continuing to manage the near-term effects of strategic restructuring.

United Natural Foods’ Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 16.9% in the past month against the broader Consumer Staples sector and the industry’s 5.3% and 8.4% decline. UNFI has also outperformed the S&P 500 index’s decline of 3.2% during the same period.

UNFI Stock's Past Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Is UNFI a Value Play Stock?

United Natural Foods currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 16.92, which is up from the industry average of 13.75 and the sector average of 16.29. This valuation places the stock at a noticeable premium relative to comparable peers and the sector overall.

UNFI P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Mama's Creations, Inc. MAMA manufactures and markets fresh deli-prepared foods in the United States. At present, MAMA sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for Mama's Creations’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 39.9% and 44.4%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. Mama's Creations delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 133.3%, on average.



The Hershey Company HSY engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. It flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 at present. HSY delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.2%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hershey’s current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 4.8% and 30.3%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels.



US Foods Holding Corp. USFD engages in the marketing, sale and distribution of fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. USFD currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). US Foods Holding delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.2%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for US Foods Holding’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 5.4% and 20.9%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hershey Company (The) (HSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.