Can Tyson Foods' Chicken Segment Drive Consistent Profit Growth?

Tyson Foods, Inc.’s (TSN) Chicken segment has emerged as its most reliable profit engine in fiscal 2025, raising the question of whether this momentum can translate into more consistent earnings power over time.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, chicken delivered adjusted operating income of $457 million, up from $356 million a year ago, with adjusted margins expanding to 10.4% from 8.4%. For the full year, adjusted operating income in chicken rose to $1.48 billion, reflecting margin expansion to 8.8% from 6.2% in fiscal 2024.

This improvement was driven more by better execution than by pricing. Management pointed to higher volumes, stronger operating efficiency and lower feed costs as the main drivers during the quarter. In fact, fiscal 2025 marked the fourth straight quarter of year-over-year volume growth in the chicken business, reflecting steady demand and smoother supply-chain operations. In addition, growth in value-added products supported a more favorable sales mix, helping limit exposure to short-term volatility in commodity chicken pricing. Elevated beef prices, stemming from record-low cattle supplies, have also increased the relative attractiveness of chicken for both consumers and foodservice customers.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, Tyson Foods expects the Chicken segment to remain a significant contributor to its profitability, with the segment’s adjusted operating income projected in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.5 billion. Management continues to focus on areas it can directly control to keep performance steady.

However, the chicken business remains sensitive to swings in commodity costs and higher marketing or promotional spending. This means that sustaining recent gains will largely depend on how effectively TSN maintains operational discipline while adapting to changes in the broader protein market.

Tyson Foods’ Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have gained 15.1% in the past three months compared with the broader Consumer Staples sector and the industry’s growth of 1.3% and 3.4%, respectively. TSN has also outperformed the S&P 500 index’s growth of 6.4% during the same period.

TSN Stock's Past Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Is Tyson Foods a Value Play Stock?

Tyson Foods currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 14.56, which is up from the industry average of 12.42. This valuation places the stock at a noticeable premium relative to comparable peers.

TSN P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Better-Ranked Stocks

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. At present, United Natural flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The consensus estimate for United Natural’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 1% and 187.3%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 52.1%, on average.

Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) manufactures and markets fresh deli-prepared foods in the United States. At present, MAMA sports a Zacks Rank of 1. Mama's Creations delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 133.3%, on average.

The consensus estimate for Mama's Creations’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 39.9% and 44.4%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) manufactures, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry. It holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. McCormick delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.2%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for McCormick’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 1.6% and 2.4%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.