Can TXN's Free Cash Flow Growth Fuel More Shareholder Returns?

Texas Instruments Incorporated’s TXN improving free cash flow generation is strengthening its ability to reward shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. After several years of heavy manufacturing investments, the company is beginning to see stronger cash generation as revenue growth returns and capital spending moderates.

During the first quarter of 2026, Texas Instruments reported generating $4.35 billion of free cash flow in the trailing 12 months, a sharp increase from $1.72 billion reported a year earlier. Free cash flow margin also improved significantly to 23.6% from 10.7% in the prior-year period. The improvement was driven by higher revenues, better profitability and contributions from CHIPS Act incentives. In the first quarter, TXN’s revenues grew 18.6% year over year to $4.83 billion, while earnings jumped 31.3% to $1.68 per share.

During the past 12 months, Texas Instruments returned $6.03 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Dividends accounted for $5.05 billion of that amount, highlighting management’s commitment to returning cash to investors. In the first quarter alone, the company paid $1.29 billion in dividends and repurchased $158 million of stock.

Texas Instruments’ aggressive capital return policy is anticipated to continue in the near term. A key reason for optimism is that capital expenditures are expected to decline from recent peak levels. Capital spending totaled $4.1 billion over the past 12 months, but management expects 2026 capital expenditure to be between $2 billion and $3 billion. Lower investment requirements should allow a larger portion of operating cash flow to convert into free cash flow.

During the first-quarterearnings call management also indicated that free cash flow per share could exceed $8 in 2026 if current demand trends continue. Supported by growth in industrial, automotive and data center markets, Texas Instruments appears well-positioned to generate higher cash returns for shareholders in the coming years.

How Do TXN’s Competitors Compare on Cash Returns?

Analog Devices, Inc. ADI is one of Texas Instruments’ closest rivals in the analog semiconductor market and has also built a strong shareholder-return profile. Over the trailing 12 months ended second-quarter fiscal 2026, ADI generated $4.6 billion of free cash flow, equal to 36% of total revenues.

Analog Devices has increased its dividend for more than two decades and regularly returns excess cash through stock repurchases. In the trailing 12 months, the company has returned $5 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividend payments. Analog Devices targets returning 100% of free cash flow over the long term, with 40% to 60% allocated to dividends and the remainder to repurchases.

NXP Semiconductor NXPI is another important competitor with a strong focus on automotive and industrial chips. The company has consistently generated healthy free cash flow, exceeding $2 billion annually in recent years, enabling it to return substantial capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

In 2025, NXP Semiconductor generated free cash flow of $2.43 billion and returned $1.93 billion to its shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. In the first quarter of 2026, NXP Semiconductor generated free cash flow of $714 million and distributed approximately $256 million through dividend payments and repurchased shares worth $102 million.

While both companies, Analog Devices and NXP Semiconductor, prioritize shareholder returns, Texas Instruments currently benefits from improving free cash flow, driven by recovering industrial demand and moderating capital expenditures.

TXN’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Texas Instruments have soared 64.3% year to date compared with the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry’s rise of 18.4%.

Texas Instruments YTD Price Return Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, TXN trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 23.61.

Texas Instruments Forward 12-Month P/S Ratio



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Texas Instruments’ 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a year-over-year increase of 44.6% and 14.4%, respectively. Estimates for 2026 have been revised upward in the past 60 days, while 2027 earnings estimates have been raised northward in the past 30 days.



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Texas Instruments currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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