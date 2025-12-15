Can tvScientific Buyout for CTV Platform Propel Pinterest's Shares?

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) has inked a definitive agreement to acquire tvScientific, a firm specializing in a connected TV (CTV) advertising platform. The buyout will enable Pinterest to bring its advertising business to TV screens, allowing advertisers to compare the impact of TV ads on their marketing campaigns.

PINS has 600 million monthly users who save ideas to 15 billion boards, showing what they plan to do or buy next. With the help of AI, Pinterest tries to understand what users are planning to do and, accordingly, provides them with the right ideas and products that turn their inspiration into action.

tvScientific is a CTV ad platform, which includes smart TVs and streaming platforms that help businesses of any size run easily, automate, and measure TV ads while paying only for results. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2026, pending regulatory approval. This acquisition will combine Pinterest’s powerful audience data with tvScientific’s technology to measure how TV ads perform, enabling advertisers to measure and buy TV ads, helping them to reach users more effectively across more screens.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Pinterest faces competition from SNAP, Inc. (SNAP) and Reddit (RDDT). SNAP recently partnered with Perplexity to bring conversational AI search to Snapchat, which allows users to ask questions in chat and get instant, AI-powered answers directly inside the app. SNAP also partnered with Xbox to create its first AR Lens that scans the moon and turns it into “The Outer Worlds 2” mascot, Moon Man. SNAP is investing in AI and AR to remain competitive.

Reddit recently announced a limited alpha test of verified profiles showing a grey checkmark next to a username, helping individuals and businesses confirm their identities. Reddit is well-positioned to benefit as advertisers increasingly want interest-based and context-driven digital ads. Reddit’s AI investments attract new users to join and keep existing users more engaged.

PINS’ Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Pinterest shares have lost 14.3% over the past year against the industry’s growth of .5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Pinterest trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 3.66, below the industry tally of 4.82.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pinterest’s earnings for 2025 has declined 10% to $1.62, and the estimate for 2026 has decreased 10.5% to $1.88 over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Pinterest currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

