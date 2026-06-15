Can TTD Capitalize on Agoda's High-Intent Travel Audience Across APAC?

The digital advertising landscape in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is evolving rapidly, driven by the convergence of first-party data, programmatic advertising and changing consumer travel behaviors. Against this backdrop, the alliance between The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD and Agoda presents a compelling opportunity to transform travel advertising across the region.

The collaboration allows advertisers to leverage Agoda’s rich first-party travel data through Agoda Media Solutions, part of Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG advertising network, enabling marketers to target high-intent travelers more effectively across premium digital channels. Through this initiative, Agoda becomes The Trade Desk’s first online travel agency partner in APAC to extend audience targeting beyond its own platform. By integrating with TTD’s advertising platform, brands gain access to audience segments built from Agoda’s first-party travel data, allowing them to engage consumers throughout the travel planning process.

The combined efforts now allow advertisers to reach travelers much earlier in their journey. Brands can connect with audiences across various digital platforms, including CTV, OTT streaming services, streaming music platforms, podcasts, display ads, mobile apps and digital out-of-home advertising. Agoda's platform collects significant amounts of first-party travel data from users actively researching and planning trips. This information provides advertisers with insights into travel interests, destination preferences, booking behaviors, seasonal travel patterns, geographic trends and consumer engagement signals. When paired with TTD’s advanced audience targeting and media buying tools, advertisers can create highly targeted campaigns that reach consumers with remarkable relevance.

The Trade Desk is well-positioned to benefit from Agoda’s high-intent travel audience across APAC, gaining access to valuable first-party data, enhanced targeting capabilities and increased exposure to a rapidly growing digital advertising market. As travel demand rises and advertisers prioritize data-driven campaigns, the partnership could act as a growth catalyst for TTD.

Who are The Biggest Threats to TTD’s Growth?

Amazon’s AMZN international expansion and diversification across e-commerce, AWS cloud services, advertising and streaming create multiple revenue streams while reducing concentration risk. Advertising business remains a major growth driver, with first-quarter advertising revenue rising 24% year over year to $17.2 billion and trailing-12-month revenue surpassing $70 billion. Combined with Prime Video and streaming services, Amazon benefits from multiple growth avenues, enhancing customer loyalty and providing diversified revenue streams that support long-term profitability. AI boosts personalization, logistics and AWS, strengthening Amazon’s competitive edge. However, retail media networks from competitors now challenge Amazon's advertising dominance, fragmenting digital marketing budgets.

As an AI pioneer, PubMatic, Inc. PUBM is benefiting from long-term investment through new revenue streams, operating leverage and competitive advantages. As advertisers increasingly focus on measurable outcomes, PubMatic is well-positioned to benefit from a growing addressable market. Its revenue model is closely tied to customer success, creating a virtuous cycle where better performance drives higher adoption, stronger ROI and profitable growth. Partnership with Walmart Connect expands advertiser access and ad spending on its platform, particularly in CTV. By combining Walmart’s first-party shopper data with PubMatic’s media inventory, the collaboration enables more effective, performance-driven advertising for both SMBs and enterprise brands.

TTD’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of TTD have plunged 72.6% in the past year against the Zacks Internet -Services industry’s rise of 90.1%.



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Valuation-wise, TTD seems attractive, as suggested by the Value Score of A. From a valuation standpoint, TTD trades at a forward price-to-sales of 2.73X, lower than the industry’s average of 7.87X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTD’s earnings has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.



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TTD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Trade Desk (TTD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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