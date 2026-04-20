Can TRV Sustain Its Profit Momentum Through AI-Driven Transformation?

The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV is placing digital transformation at the center of its strategy, increasing investments in artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to strengthen operations and drive long-term growth.

In line with broader industry trends, Travelers is adopting technologies such as AI, the Internet of Things, data analytics and cloud computing to improve underwriting, claims handling, customer experience and risk management. As part of this strategy, the company plans to invest more than $1 billion annually in technology to drive innovation and efficiency.

In early 2026, Travelers launched an industry-first Agentic AI Claim Assistant with OpenAI. Unlike basic chatbots, it can handle complex conversations, improve claims triage and support employee productivity. The company also partnered with Anthropic to expand AI across engineering and analytics, marking a shift toward enterprise-wide adoption.

These initiatives are already delivering results. Advanced analytics is improving risk selection and pricing, leading to stronger underwriting performance. Benefiting from a not-so-active catastrophe environment, in the first quarter of 2026, Travelers reported an underwriting gain of $1.2 billion compared to a loss of $305 million in the prior-year quarter. Automation is also reducing costs and speeding up claims processing.

Performance metrics reflect this improvement. TRV reported a combined ratio of 88.6% in first-quarter 2026, improving 13.9 points from the year-ago quarter, indicating solid profitability.

Looking ahead, continued investment in technology is expected to strengthen Travelers’ efficiency and underwriting discipline, positioning TRV for steady earnings growth and improved long-term returns.

What About TRV’s Competitors?

Chubb Limited CB focuses on combining advanced analytics with strong underwriting expertise. Chubb is investing in digital platforms to improve broker and customer experience while maintaining pricing discipline in commercial lines. Recently, Chubb has expanded AI use through its Chubb Studio platform to deliver personalized, data-driven insurance solutions.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. HIG is investing in cloud computing and predictive analytics to enhance underwriting and risk management. HIG is focused on improving efficiency and expanding digital capabilities in small business insurance. Hartford Financial is also accelerating AI adoption by training over 6,000 employees and embedding data science across operations.

TRV’s Price Performance

Shares of Travelers have gained 20.5% in the past 12 months, outperforming the industry’s 4.9% decline.



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Valuation of TRV

TRV trades at a price-to-book ratio of 2, above the industry average of 1.4. It carries a Value Score of A.



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Estimates for TRV

The consensus estimate for earnings indicates a 0.8% year-over-year decline in 2026, followed by 3.07% growth in 2027. Over the past 30 days, estimates have seen two upward and one downward revisions. The consensus estimate for revenues projects year-over-year growth of 1.8% in 2026 and 3.3% in 2027.

Travelers currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (HIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.