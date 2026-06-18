Can Trupanion Turn Pet Insurance Loyalty Into Real Earnings?

Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) has spent years telling investors a compelling story about pet insurance. Yet despite steadily rising revenue over the years, Trupanion has struggled to translate that growth into profits.

Now, with the company’s first quarter building on positive results from 2025, Trupanion is delivering record margins, an earnings beat, and strong subscriber retention.

But investors seem wary. Growth might not be the issue that still confronts the company. Compared with other countries, the United States is far behind in signing up for pet insurance. Instead, veterinary inflation and industry competition could be the reason investors are underwhelmed and might need more patience.

Trupanion Delivers Stronger Financial Results

Trupanion is not typically cited when discussing insurers. It does not pay a dividend, and subscription insurance for cats and dogs is a niche that rarely attracts much investor attention. The company is also unusual in the world of insurance in that its policies are monthly, rather than annual contracts that customers renegotiate every year.

The company’s first quarter results showed, however, that its model is working. For the first three months of the year, Trupanion reported that revenue rose 12% to $384 million compared with a year earlier and above expectations.

The company’s net income flipped from a $1.5 million loss a year ago to a profit of $4.9 million, or 11 cents per share, over 50% more than analysts had expected. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 42% to $17.4 million,

While the earnings beat was notable, operating margins told a more compelling story. Trupanion’s subscription adjusted operating margin rose to 14.2%, a first-quarter record, up from 12.9%. And adjusted operating income rose 29% year-over-year to more than $40 million.

Subscriber Loyalty Remains a Strength

Trupanion’s business goes beyond its direct cat-and-dog insurance operations in the United States. The company also operates lower-cost Furkin and PHI Direct brands in Canada, employer programs, and pet health products. Its VetDirect Pay allows integration of its insurance coverage into veterinary claims systems. Over the past few years, the company has also expanded through acquisitions to a handful of countries in Europe, which remains a small part of its business with only about 64,000 pets covered.

For a company that’s built on monthly subscriptions, that line item is vital, and also tells a generally positive story.

Overall, subscription revenue for the quarter was up 16% to $269.5 million on a 5% increase in enrolled subscription pets to 1.1 million. Factoring in all business lines, total pets enrolled declined 2% year-over-year. Still, monthly average revenue per pet increased to $85.79 compared with $77.53 a year earlier.

This growth is heavily sustained thanks to an apparent loyalty among subscribers. As of March 31, Trupanion reported monthly retention of 98.35%, meaning fewer than two out of every 100 subscribers cancelled.

In all, the company announced in May that it had reached more than $4 billion in total veterinary invoices paid on behalf of policyholders.

Competition and Rising Costs Still Matter

Given the nature of the business, however, investors cannot merely assume a smooth trajectory has been achieved. With its monthly subscription model, the company can confront potential churn and pricing pressure.

Competition is also increasing in the financial services sector. Traditional insurers, direct-to-consumer startups, and employer-benefit pet insurance programs have all entered or expanded in the category. Nationwide, Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), MetLife (NYSE: MET), and the Healthy Paws unit of Chubb (NYSE: CB), are among others in the segment.

On the positive side, Trupanion’s distribution model relies heavily on recommendations from veterinarians, and that provides some protection. Yet maintaining that requires continuing investment in veterinary relationships and brand presence. The cost for new subscribers is also increasing, rising to $315 in the quarter from $267.

Meanwhile, veterinary costs have climbed sharply over the past decade, driven by advances in veterinary medicine that now include MRI imaging, cancer treatments, orthopedic surgeries, and other procedures that can cost thousands of dollars.

Wall Street Remains Cautiously Optimistic

Analyst opinion, as well as the company’s stock price, reflects these tensions.

Despite the improved results, shares in the company have fallen by over 35% since the first of the year.

Over the past year, it’s down more than 50%.

And while two analysts have assigned a Buy rating to the stock, three analysts recommend Hold, and one suggests Sell, indicating just how tentative the outlook remains.

Overall, the company carries a Hold rating.

Even with the Hold rating, the company’s lowest 12-month target price is $31, still well above current trading levels. The average target is $42.25, over 75% higher.

Growth Potential May Reward Patience

For investors considering Trupanion, patience might be the key. Pet insurance remains dramatically underpenetrated in North America, so there is room to grow. In the United Kingdom and Sweden, for example, pet insurance ownership rates run well into the double digits. In the United States and Canada, the figure is in the low single digits.

The first-quarter results also call for attention. A record operating margin and a strong earnings beat should not be ignored, along with continued proof that the subscription model generates the kind of customer loyalty that supports long-term economics.

For retail investors who are comfortable owning a company that is still in the process of proving its profitability story, TRUP deserves a place on the research list.

That said, this is not a stock for investors who need certainty or income. The company is still in the process of proving profitability. The next one or two quarterly reports are likely to be clarifying. The first quarter of 2026 was certainly encouraging. But in Trupanion’s case, the full story continues to be written.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.