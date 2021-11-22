Can Tripadvisor's Stock Rebound After A 17% Fall?

Tripadvisor’s stock (NASDAQ: TRIP), an online travel company providing booking for hotel reservations, transportation, lodging, travel experiences, and restaurants, has declined by almost 17% over the last twenty-one trading days (one month) and currently stands at around $30. In comparison, the broader S&P500 index increased 4% over the same period. The company’s stock declined after Tripadvisor missed expectations on both the top and bottom lines in the recent fiscal third quarter. To add to this, the company also announced that Steve Kaufer, co-founder and CEO, will step down in 2022 after serving for more than 20 years. However, it should be noted that Tripadvisor’s average monthly unique users on its branded websites improved sequentially quarterly compared to the pre-Covid time frame. Its monthly unique users in Q3’21 were about 76% of 2019’s comparable period, in comparison to ~70% and 55% of 2019’s comparable periods during Q2 and Q1 of 2021, respectively. In addition, average monthly unique users in Europe increased significantly during Q3, reaching parity with the U.S., compared to the same period in 2019.

Now, is TRIP stock poised to decline? Based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years, there is a 57% chance of a rise in TRIP stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days). See our analysis on TRIP Stock Chance Of Rise for more details. And if you are considering TRIP’s stock as an investment option over a longer time frame, you can also explore TRIP Revenues against its peers and history.

[1] Returns of -2.9% or lower during five-day period in 662 times out of 2498; Stock rose in the next five days in 345 of these 662 instances

[2] Returns of -8.6% or lower during ten-day period in 307 times out of 2493; Stock rose in the next ten days in 165 of these 307 instances

[3] Returns of -17% or lower during twenty-one-day period in 199 times out of 2482; Stock rose in the next twenty-one days in 114 of these 199 instances

There are several stocks that look like a Better Bet Than TRIP stock. It is also helpful to see how Tripadvisor peers stack up. TRIP Stock Comparison With Peers shows how it compares against other peers on metrics that matter.

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Here’s a high-quality portfolio that’s beaten the market consistently since 2016.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.