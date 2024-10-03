Can Trimble's Partnership With Caterpillar Push the Stock Higher?

Trimble TRMB extended its long-standing joint venture with Caterpillar CAT, enhancing the distribution of grade control solutions in the construction sector.



The renewed agreement strengthens the collaboration between the two companies, broadening the availability of interoperable grade control technologies to customers through flexible platforms.



TRMB’s customers will benefit from an expanded distribution network, including streamlined access to the Trimble Construction One suite. CAT’s customers gain more ways to integrate grade control solutions, from factory-fit options to expanded aftermarket offerings.

Will a Strong Portfolio Enhance TRMB’s Prospects?

Trimble’s shares have gained 12.6% in the past month compared with the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry’s rise of 3.7% and the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 6%.

The uptick can be attributed to Trimble’s robust performance in its buildings, infrastructure and transportation segments, which have collectively contributed to an increase in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR).



In second-quarter 2024, the AECO (Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Owner) segment delivered an 18% ARR increase. The upside was driven by higher customer adoption of advanced products, such as the SketchUp software, which surpassed 1 million subscribers.



TRMB’s collaborations with AGCO AGCO and Microsoft MSFT have also been major growth drivers for its success.



Trimble’s partnership with AGCO through its joint venture PTx Trimble enhances precision agriculture solutions, positioning AGCO for projected precision agriculture revenues exceeding $2 billion by 2028.



In the second quarter, TRMB showcased its commitment to technological advancement by leveraging tools like GitHub Copilot and an internal version of Microsoft Azure OpenAI. The initiative highlights TRMB’s dedication to enhancing its engineering capabilities and integrating advanced technology into its operations.



The Transportation and Logistics segment contributed to Trimble’s success. The unit’s numbers surpassed expectations and registered double-digit ARR growth in the second quarter on the back of Transporeon and its mapping business, which continues to attract new customers.



Building on this momentum, the company announced the launch of Transporeon Visibility in North America in September. This will offer real-time shipment tracking, AI-driven ETA predictions and seamless integration with its TMS products for enhanced freight management across road, ocean and air transportation.

TRMB’s Q3 Outlook Dull

Despite its efforts to diversify its portfolio and enhance technological capabilities through collaborations, weak momentum in its geospatial and resources and utilities segments, coupled with unfavorable foreign exchange rates, is expected to hurt the top line.



For third-quarter 2024, Trimble expects revenues in the range of $840-$880 million. The company expects non-GAAP earnings to be between 58 cents and 64 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $862.81 million, indicating a 9.87% year-over-year decline. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 61 cents unchanged in the past 30 days. The figure calls for a year-over-year decline of 10.29%.

TRMB’s Zacks Rank & Valuation

Trimble stock is not so cheap, as the Value Style Score of D suggests a stretched valuation at this moment.



In terms of the forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio, TRMB is trading at 4.15X, higher than its median of 3.86X and the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry’s 1.80X.



Trimble currently carries Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that it might be wise to wait for a more favorable entry point in the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

