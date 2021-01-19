Can Travel Stocks Recover in 2021?

COVID-19 has battered many businesses, but few have suffered as much as travel and tourism companies. From the start of the pandemic, airlines, hotels, and cruise lines all experienced significant declines in revenue, plummeting share prices, and uncertainty over their long-term future.

But with vaccines now being rolled out, travel companies are (for the first time since February of last year) feeling a twinge of optimism. And if travel returns, then shares of travel companies will recover too, presenting a potentially lucrative opportunity for investors.

Plenty of uncertainty lies ahead: in the form of spreading coronavirus variants, in the form of governmental failure to inoculate the vaccine, and in the widespread reluctance among the populace to get vaccinated. The coronavirus could linger beyond 2021; and the longer it goes on, the more difficult it becomes for travel companies to retain customer loyalty, recapture former revenue and regain investor confidence.

Hence, investing on travel stocks in today’s environment is akin to betting on the ability of the global community to overcome the coronavirus pandemic. Indeed, the recovery of some travels shares suggests that investors are already looking past COVID-19.

For example, the largest hotel chains have already regained much of their losses. Marriott International (MAR) is only down 13% from this time last year (prior to the pandemic breaking out) and is up over 50% from its April low. Hilton Hotels (HLT) meanwhile is now up on the year, having recently surpassed its all-time high share price.

A similar dynamic is playing out with online booking platforms. Expedia Group (EXPE), after bottoming out at $48 per share in March, is now over $142, within touching distance of its all-time high. Booking Holdings (BKNG), which owns several travel fare aggregators like Booking.com and Kayak.com, hit a new record in December. Both stocks have generated gains of over 100% for investors who were savvy enough to acquire shares in March or April.

Part of the reason why: both platforms are like Airbnb (ABNB) in that they’re suitable for travel in the age of coronavirus.

“When you look at Booking and Expedia, they have a lot of options that aren’t hotels,” said Danielle Shay, who leads operations at the stock trading site Simpler Trading. “You can book cabins, you can book unique locations that are close to home, and so when you’re looking at the difference between these companies and the airliners, the rally is reflective of the fact that people do want to travel, but they want to do it safely.”

Indeed, airline shares have struggled to recover amid the continued freeze in tourism and business travel. US Global Jets ETF (JETS), an index fund that tracks airliners, remains down nearly 30% on the year. American Airlines (AAL) said in August that it would cut more than 40,000 jobs; United Airlines said in July that it would lay off up to 36,000 employees; Southwest Airlines – whose low-cost domestic routes made it one of the better performing airlines in 2020 – was going to let go 7,000 employees but reversed that decision after Congress passed a second federal relief package in December.

“There’s money to be made in some of the airline stocks,” said Shay. “As we get into spring and summertime, we’re going to see that pent-up demand, and I think that people are going to start traveling more.”

Shay is especially bullish on Southwest (LUV) and Alaska (ALK). “These companies have done a nice job of handling everything during the pandemic.” Shay also warned against Delta (DAL) and American Airlines (AAL), which have suffered through “one bad news story after the next.”

Shay’s general industry optimism notwithstanding, she remains worried about Covid’s long-term effects on business travel, which she believes will continue to hamper airlines in a post-pandemic world.

“So much of travel was business travel, but now all of that is gone, and companies have discovered they don’t have to send their employees all over the place to get work done,” she said. “Behavior, especially when it comes to business travel, will forever be different. The airliners will continue to see a hit from the loss of business travelers.”

Like the airline companies, cruise operators are struggling to recover from the global slowdown in travel. Shares of leading cruise liners – Royal Caribbean (RCL), Norwegian (NCLH), and Carnival (CCL) – are all down (year-to-date) by 44%, 56%, and 59%, respectively. Worryingly, their debt loads are beginning to become unmanageable.

Of all the industries that rely on travel and tourism, cruise liners are perhaps least capable of withstanding a global pandemic. With cramped cabins, shared dining halls, and organized group activities, the whole cruise experience is built around social activity and close proximity to other people.

Plus, travelers remain haunted by memories of early in the pandemic, when coronavirus outbreaks overtook the Diamond Princess and Grand Princess cruise ships, resulting in the deaths of passengers and forcing thousands of others to quarantine in their tiny cabins for days on end.

Even so, in a post-pandemic world, cruise lines could make a big comeback – which means cruise stocks could become big winners for patient investors.

“The [cruise line] stocks are so beat down, that I do think they provide an opportunity for investors who are willing to wait,” said Shay. “At some point, cruise liners will come back, but it may not be until 2022 or 2023.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.