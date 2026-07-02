Can Transportation Solutions Add More Value to Sterling's Growth?

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL has built a diversified business across multiple infrastructure markets, with Transportation Solutions remaining an important contributor to its long-term strategy. While the segment may not attract as much attention as the company's faster-growing businesses, it plays a meaningful role by generating stable earnings, supporting efficient resource allocation and strengthening the overall operating model.



In the first quarter of 2026, Transportation Solutions generated revenue growth of 10%, while adjusted operating income increased 26% due to strong execution and a favorable mix of higher-margin projects. Segment backlog reached $1.04 billion, up 20% year over year, providing healthy revenue visibility. Sterling expects Transportation Solutions to deliver low to mid-single-digit revenue growth in 2026, although growth is likely to moderate following an unusually strong first quarter that benefited from favorable weather and earlier-than-expected project starts.



Another factor enhancing the segment's value is its evolving role within Sterling's operating model. Sterling is reducing exposure to lower-margin highway work in Texas while redeploying equipment and operational resources to higher-return projects. This approach improves asset utilization, supports stronger capital efficiency and allows the segment to play a broader role in Sterling's long-term growth strategy. Transportation Solutions also serves as a reliable cash-generating business, providing financial flexibility to support investment across other growth initiatives.



Transportation Solutions may not be the primary growth engine, but the ability to generate consistent cash flow, improve resource utilization and support expansion across the broader business makes it an increasingly valuable part of Sterling's long-term growth strategy.

How Sterling Compares With Key Infrastructure Rivals

Sterling operates in attractive infrastructure markets supported by data center expansion and broader investment in digital and industrial infrastructure. Two notable competitors are MasTec, Inc. MTZ and EMCOR Group, Inc. EME, both of which have established positions across large-scale engineering and construction projects.



MasTec has built a diversified infrastructure platform spanning communications, power delivery, clean energy, pipeline and civil construction. The company is benefiting from rising investments in AI-driven data centers, grid modernization and connectivity infrastructure, while also expanding its turnkey capabilities for mission-critical projects. These strengths position MasTec as a significant competitor in infrastructure projects linked to data center growth.



EMCOR is another major competitor with strong capabilities in electrical and mechanical construction and building services. The company continues to see robust demand from data centers, manufacturing, healthcare, institutional and water infrastructure markets, supported by expertise in complex mission-critical projects and long-standing customer relationships. While EMCOR serves a broader mix of end markets, the growing exposure to data center construction places it in direct competition for large infrastructure opportunities.

STRL Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Texas-based infrastructure services provider have gained 153.6% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.

STRL’s Price Performance (YTD)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

STRL stock is currently trading at a premium compared with its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 34.54, as shown in the chart below.

STRL's P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Revision of STRL

STRL’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved upward in the past 30 days to $19.12 and $25.83 per share, respectively, as shown below. The revised estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 75.7% and 35.1%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Sterling currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.