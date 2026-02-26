Can The Trade Desk's Audio Momentum Boost Its Top-Line Growth?

The Trade Desk TTD delivered strong fourth-quarter 2025 results, wherein revenues rose 14% year over year to $847 million, or 19% excluding political spend. While video, which includes CTV, remains the largest share of its business (50% share in the fourth quarter), audio is emerging as a key driver. Management noted that audio accounted for 6% of the business and “grew year over year at a rate higher than any other channel” in the fourth quarter.

Audio’s strong growth performance raises an important question: Can this segment meaningfully contribute to overall top-line acceleration?

Audio channel is benefiting as consumers spend increasing time listening to music and podcasts, creating an expanding addressable market for digital audio ads. The company’s AI-powered platform, Kokai, is emerging as a key catalyst unlocking performance gains in audio campaigns. TTD highlighted that almost 100% of its clients are running through Kokai. This is strengthening TTD’s competitive moat.

The Trade Desk Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Trade Desk price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Trade Desk Quote

Increasing Audio momentum supports diversification. However, audio alone is unlikely to boost The Trade Desk’s revenue growth trajectory. But Audio momentum, combined with CTV strength, AI-driven optimization efforts and retail media acceleration, positions it well going forward.

However, challenges remain. The company guided for at least $678 million in first-quarter revenues, implying 10% year-over-year growth. CPG and auto softness, along with broader macro uncertainty, could limit near-term expansion. Additionally, audio still represents a relatively small portion of revenues, meaning its impact on consolidated growth may take time to scale significantly.

TTD faces tremendous competition in the digital ad space. Amazon’s AMZN expanding DSP business is giving tough competition to TTD. Beyond big tech, independent ad-tech companies, such as Magnite MGNI, are expanding their efforts and competing for ad dollars.

Taking a Look at Business Strengthening Efforts of AMZN & MGNI

With annual ad services revenues of $68.6 billion in 2025, Amazon is quickly gaining market share in the digital ad space. Currently, it is one of the leading DSP players. AMZN is ramping up investment in the DSP and CTV businesses, putting it in direct competition with TTD.

Amazon Ads delivered $21.3 billion in revenues in the fourth quarter, up 22% year over year. The business is being driven by its full-funnel offerings, combining trillions of shopping, browsing and streaming signals with cutting-edge AI to deliver relevant ads. Sponsored Products remain the largest ads offering, while Prime Video ads are now available in 16 countries with a 315 million ad-supported audience.

Magnite is a supply-side platform that helps publishers manage and sell their ad inventory across various formats like streaming, online video, display and audio. MGNI reported fourth-quarter revenues of $205.4 million, up 6% year over year, and adjusted EBITDA of $83.8 million, representing a robust 43% margin.

CTV continues to remain a key driver for MGNI with deep partnerships with major publisher partners and agency marketplaces, along with momentum in SMB advertising. Higher uptake of its ClearLine platform and the launch of SpringServe (CTV ad serving and SSP platform) bode well.

TTD Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of TTD have lost 34.1% in the past month compared with Internet – Services industry’s decline of 7.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In terms of forward price/earnings, TTD’s shares are trading at 11.62X, lower than the Internet Services industry’s ratio of 25.93X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTD’s earnings for 2026 has been unchanged over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TTD currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Trade Desk (TTD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.