Can TOL Expand in the Arkansas Market With the Buffington Buyout?

Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all assets of Buffington Homes of Arkansas, a private home builder based in Fayetteville. The transaction is expected to close in the fiscal third quarter.



The buyout marks entry into the Fayetteville/Bentonville housing market and expands the company’s national footprint. This region shows steady housing demand, which supports long-term growth visibility. Buffington Homes holds a strong position in northwest Arkansas with several active and upcoming communities.



The deal adds a meaningful land base, with more than 1,500 lots owned or controlled in the market. This provides a pipeline for future development and supports expansion plans. The company serves first-time and move-up buyers across a broad pricing range, which may help capture diverse demand.



Toll Brothers plans to retain Buffington’s leadership and workforce. Key members will continue to focus on land acquisition and development, ensuring continuity in execution. Local market knowledge, combined with Toll Brothers’ financial strength and brand, may support growth in the region.



The transaction reflects a focused expansion strategy. Entry into a growing market, supported by land availability and established communities, positions Toll Brothers to scale its presence in northwest Arkansas.

Toll Brothers’ Competitive Position

Toll Brothers operates in a competitive housing market alongside major builders such as D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI and Lennar Corporation LEN, both of which are also expanding in high-growth regional markets.



D.R. Horton focuses on broad market coverage, including entry-level and move-up housing. The company has expanded across high-growth regions with a strong community pipeline and disciplined land strategy. Presence in multiple geographies provides scale and steady demand visibility. Focus on affordable segments supports volume growth, especially in markets seeing population inflows.



Lennar Corporation continues to strengthen its position through a land-light approach and strategic market expansion. The company targets fast-growing regions with diversified product offerings across price points. Emphasis on efficient land use and shorter development cycles supports returns. Strong execution in community rollout helps maintain momentum in regional housing markets.



Both companies reflect a similar strategy of expanding into growing housing regions. Focus on land position, community development and buyer segmentation remains key. This competitive backdrop highlights the importance of scale, execution and regional presence for sustained growth.

TOL Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of Toll Brothers have gained 8.5% over the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Building Products-Home Builders industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TOL stock is currently trading at a discount compared with its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.02, as shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Revision of TOL

TOL’s earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 have decreased in the past 30 days to $12.67 from $12.71 per share. The revised estimated figure indicates 6.1% year-over-year decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Toll Brothers currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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