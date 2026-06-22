Can The TJX Companies Gain More Share in Overseas Markets?

The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX appears to be strengthening its position to capture additional share in overseas markets, aided by steady momentum across Europe and Australia. In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, TJX International posted a 4% comparable sales increase, while management highlighted strong trends in Europe and particularly robust demand in Australia.



A notable development was the opening of the company’s first store in Spain. Management described the initial customer response as highly encouraging and indicated plans to add more locations in the country this year. The expansion suggests confidence that the off-price retail model can resonate with consumers beyond TJX’s existing markets.



The company also sees opportunities through partnerships. Its joint venture with Grupo Axo in Mexico is progressing well, combining TJX’s merchandising expertise with local operating capabilities. Though still in the early stages, management expressed optimism about the long-term potential of the Mexican market. Similarly, TJX remains constructive on its investment in Brands For Less in the Middle East despite geopolitical challenges.



Importantly, management emphasized that the company now operates in 10 countries and believes there is room for more than 1,700 additional stores within its existing markets. TJX is exploring adjacent countries and multiple expansion avenues, including joint ventures and strategic investments.



These initiatives suggest TJX is leveraging both organic expansion and partnerships to deepen its international footprint and pursue greater market share overseas.

TJX and Its Peers Seek Growth Through Store Expansion

Ross Stores ROST remains focused on domestic expansion. With the Northeast emerging as a key growth area, Ross Stores continues to broaden its footprint across new and existing U.S. regions. Ross Stores plans to open about 110 new stores this year and sees opportunities to further penetrate underpenetrated markets, underscoring its emphasis on capturing additional market share within the United States.



Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL remains focused on strengthening its domestic footprint. Supported by strong productivity initiatives, Burlington Stores continues to add new locations and expects 115 net new stores in 2026. Burlington Stores also sees a robust pipeline for 2027 and 2028, underscoring its emphasis on capturing additional market share across the United States.

TJX’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of The TJX Companies have gained 3.5% in the past month against the industry’s decline of 2.4%.



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From a valuation standpoint, TJX trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54X, down from the industry’s average of 31.26X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TJX’s current and next fiscal-year earnings per share implies a year-over-year rise of 9.3% and 9.7%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TJX currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.