Can Tight Fuel Markets Benefit Phillips 66's Refining Business?

Phillips 66 PSX is an integrated energy player with diversified operations spanning midstream, refining and chemicals. The company is emerging as one of the beneficiaries of supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint that accounts for nearly one-fifth of global energy flows. Renewed geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran have once again raised uncertainty regarding shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, reigniting supply concerns.

Refined product markets were already tightening ahead of the conflict due to the loss of refining capacity following the closures of Phillips 66's Los Angeles refinery and Valero Energy's Benicia refinery in the United States, along with several other refineries in Europe. Supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz have amplified the tightness of refined-product markets at a time when global refining capacity remains constrained and demand for products such as gasoline and jet fuel stays robust.The 3-2-1 crack spread, widely known as an indicator of refining profitability, has risen significantly since the start of the conflict and remains at elevated levels, creating a highly favorable operating environment for U.S. refiners, including Phillips 66.

In fact, in its first-quarterearnings call management highlighted that tight product markets are expected to support refining margins for the rest of the year. Moreover, PSX is expected to remain largely unaffected by crude-supply disruptions, as it sources the majority of its crude from Canada, the United States and Latin America, with only about 1% coming from the Middle East. This allows the company to sustain high refinery utilization levels and benefit from a constructive refining environment. However, the increase in crude oil prices due to renewed tensions in the Middle East remains a cause of concern, as it may raise feedstock costs.

PARR & VLO: Other Refining Players to Benefit From Tight Fuel Markets

Par Pacific Holdings PARR operates an integrated downstream energy business across the United States, with fuel retail operations in Hawaii, Washington and Idaho; refining operations in Hawaii, Wyoming, Washington and Montana; and a supporting logistics network. Its refineries have a combined crude oil throughput capacity of 219,000 barrels per day and produce gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, marine fuels, asphalt and other petroleum products. Management noted that Par Pacific has no crack spread hedges in place, which should enable it to benefit from rising refining margins.

Valero Energy VLO is among the largest independent refiners in the United States, with a combined high-complexity throughput capacity of nearly 3 million barrels per day across its refineries. Its refining footprint is heavily concentrated along the U.S. Gulf Coast and the Midcontinent, offering feedstock sourcing flexibility, with management emphasizing that crude availability is not a significant constraint for the company. Moreover, its Gulf Coast access enables it to sell refined products in high-demand markets and capitalize on the current increase in export demand for distillates driven by the supply disruptions in the Middle East. This positions Valero to benefit from elevated refining margins and strong international demand for refined products.

PSX’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Phillips 66 shares have gained 67.5% over the past year compared with the industry's 53.4% growth.



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From a valuation standpoint, PSX trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise-value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 13.72X. This is above the broader industry average of 5.95X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PSX's 2026 earnings has seen upward revisions over the past seven days.



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PSX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Phillips 66 (PSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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