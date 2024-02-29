Can This U.S. "AI" Boom Override Geopolitics?

Over the last five years, the best asset allocation decision would have been to invest in an Aggressive portfolio. But is that still the case? Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, is here to tell us.

1. We’re talking from pre-COVID 2019 through the solid returns of 2023, with the best year being 2021. How much of an investment are we talking about and what would the best return on that money have been?

2. And that was not without risks during those years, correct?

3. Now the big question beginning with 2024 is should this aggressive share portfolio strategy still be applied for good a return in light of all the looming and seemingly increasing geopolitical risks happening out there?

4. Is it wise to just maintain a focus on geopolitical risks when making investment decisions this year?

5. What other risks should investors focus on?

6. Will these risks and others not known at this time make for a noisy and cloudy 2024?

7. Does the chance of interest rate cuts this year remain a market focus?

8. Last year bond market volatility was a consistent concern for the market. What about this year?

9. Nvidia seems to be getting all the credit for this rally in stocks. Does that kind of cement "AI"s financial promise going forward?

10. Three very large-cap growth stocks made it onto our #1 list, hailing from three different industries. Two of the three are Tech-related… Cadence Design Systems CDNS, CrowdStrike CRWD and HCA Healthcare HCA.

Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, on stock market strategy and risk.



With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

