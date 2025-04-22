Can These 4 Transportation Stocks Hit Q1 Earnings Targets?

The widely diversified Zacks Transportation sector is currently navigating a challenging macroeconomic environment. The sector grapples with challenges due to persistent inflation, tariff-induced economic uncertainties and lingering supply-chain disruptions. The freight market downturn, caused by excess freight capacity relative to freight volumes, has also severely impacted the sector.

With inflation remaining a concern, risks associated with an economic slowdown and geopolitical tensions dampen the prospects of stocks belonging to this sector. Sluggish economic growth and inflationary woes are likely to make markets more volatile in the coming days. Due to supply-chain troubles, costs will likely continue to be steep going forward.

On a brighter note, low fuel costs due to the downtrend in oil prices act as a tailwind for the transportation sector. Since fuel costs are a major expense for transportation companies, this decline is expected to support bottom-line growth for the sector's stocks.

Given this backdrop, investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector are keenly waiting for the results of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( WAB ), Old Dominion Freight Line ( ODFL ), Union Pacific Corporation ( UNP ) and Southwest Airlines Co. ( LUV ), which are slated to be released this week. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news).

Our quantitative model predicts an earnings beat for a company if it has a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold). This combination increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Let’s delve deeper.

Wabtec

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.60 billion, which indicates growth of 4% from the year-ago levels. The top line is likely to reflect strength across the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment is likely to have delivered strong performance, driven by increased demand for both services and components. Meanwhile, the Transit segment may have benefited from robust sales in both the aftermarket and original equipment manufacturing channels.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WAB’s soon-to-be-reported quarter’s earnings has been revised upward by 1.01% in the past 60 days to $2.01 per share.

WAB is scheduled to report first-quarter 2025 results on April 23, before market open. Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Wabtec this time, as it has an Earnings ESP of -2.19% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Wabtec Price and EPS Surprise

Wabtec price-eps-surprise | Wabtec Quote

Old Dominion Freight Line

ODFL’s top-line performance in the first quarter is expected to have suffered from weak freight demand, geopolitical uncertainty, tariff-related uncertainties and high inflationary pressure. The freight market downturn is expected to have significantly affected the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. The decline in demand for freight services is likely to have reduced shipments and rates, impacting the company’s top line.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ODFL’s first-quarter 2025 earnings has been revised downward by 0.9% in the past 60 days to $1.15 per share. Additionally, the consensus mark implies a 14.2% decline from the year-ago actuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ODFL’s first-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.37 billion, indicating a 6.3% decrease year over year.

ODFL is scheduled to report first-quarter 2025 results on April 23, before market open.Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for ODFL this season, as it has an Earnings ESP of +0.15% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The Earnings ESP was -0.12% when we issued our first-quarter 2025 earnings preview, and the Zacks Rank was the same.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Quote

Union Pacific Corporation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNP’s first-quarter 2025 earnings has been revised 2.15% downward in the past 60 days and is pegged at $2.73 per share. However, the consensus mark implies a 1.5% uptick from the year-ago actual. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $6.09 billion, indicating a 0.9% upside from the year-ago actual.

We expect United Pacific's performance in the to-be-reported period to have been adversely affected by the freight market downturn and a soft consumer market.

UNP is scheduled to report first-quarter 2025 results on April 24, before market open. Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for UNP this time, as it has an Earnings ESP of -0.05% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Union Pacific Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Union Pacific Corporation price-eps-surprise | Union Pacific Corporation Quote

Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines is expected to benefit from its revenue management actions, which are likely to have boosted revenue growth and expanded the customer base by retaining existing customers and attracting new ones. LUV continues to work on its revenue management actions, which include network optimization and capacity moderation, as well as marketing and distribution evolution. LUV remains focused on boosting efficiencies to offset overall inflationary cost pressures and achieve its cost initiative. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LUV’s first-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $6.40 billion, indicating 1.16% growth year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2025 loss is currently pegged at 18 cents per share, wider than the loss of 16 cents in the past 60 days. However, the consensus mark implies a 50% northward movement from the year-ago actual.

LUV is set to release its first-quarter 2025 results on April 24, 2025. Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for LUV, as it has an Earnings ESP of -16.67% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Southwest Airlines Co. Price and EPS Surprise

Southwest Airlines Co. price-eps-surprise | Southwest Airlines Co. Quote

