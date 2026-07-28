Can These 3 Aerospace & Defense Stocks Hit Q2 Earnings Targets?

The Zacks Aerospace sector’s second-quarter 2026 earnings are expected to have been supported by strong global defense demand, healthy commercial aerospace production, solid backlog execution and sustained investments in advanced military technologies.



Per the latest Earnings Preview, the Zacks Aerospace sector's second-quarter 2026 earnings are expected to increase 21.1% year over year on revenue growth of 11.8%. Strong global defense spending, rising commercial aircraft production and healthy demand for aerospace products are likely to have driven the sector's performance. However, supply-chain constraints, higher labor costs and tariff-related pressures are likely to have partially offset some of these gains.

Factors to Consider

Rising global security concerns continue to drive defense spending worldwide, with governments investing heavily in next-generation combat vehicles, naval platforms, mission systems, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, as well as advanced communications technologies. These trends are expected to have supported revenue growth across much of the aerospace and defense industry during the quarter.



The commercial aerospace market also remained favorable in the second quarter, aided by increasing aircraft production, strong aftermarket demand and healthy airline fleet modernization activity. Suppliers with exposure to commercial aircraft programs are likely to have benefited from higher build rates and improved supply-chain stability.



Meanwhile, most aerospace and defense companies continue to invest in production capacity expansion, digital manufacturing, automation and operational efficiency initiatives. These investments are expected to have supported margin performance by improving productivity and reducing manufacturing costs over time.



However, the aerospace-defense industry continues to face certain challenges. Ongoing geopolitical tensions, tariffs and changing trade policies may disrupt supply chains and increase costs. Labor shortages and inflationary pressures could also affect production schedules and margins. Additionally, since many defense companies rely heavily on government contracts, changes in defense spending priorities or delays in budget approvals may impact contract awards, program execution and profitability.

What Our Model Predicts

According to the Zacks model, a company needs the right combination of two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better — to increase the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



General Dynamics’s GD second-quarter results are likely to benefit from its record backlog, strong defense demand and healthy Gulfstream aircraft deliveries. Improved execution in the Marine Systems segment, supported by better labor productivity and supplier performance, is also expected to aid results. However, lingering supply-chain constraints for certain critical components are likely to have partially offset these positives. (Read more: What's in Store for General Dynamics in Q2 Earnings?)



Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for General Dynamics this time around. GD has an Earnings ESP of +1.61% and a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

General Dynamics Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

General Dynamics Corporation price-eps-surprise | General Dynamics Corporation Quote

L3Harris Technologies’ LHX second-quarter results are likely to benefit from strong demand for resilient communication equipment, classified ISR and space programs, and international mission systems. Higher production in Integrated Vision Solutions, continued momentum in the Next Generation Jammer program, and growth in missile and space propulsion are also expected to have supported top-line growth. (Read more: L3Harris Technologies to Post Q2 Earnings: Here's What's in the Cards)



Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for L3Harris Technologies this time around. LHX has an Earnings ESP of +2.09% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

L3Harris Technologies Inc Price and EPS Surprise

L3Harris Technologies Inc price-eps-surprise | L3Harris Technologies Inc Quote

Hexcel Corporation's HXL second-quarter results are likely to benefit from improving commercial aerospace demand, higher aircraft production rates and steady defense sales. Higher production volumes, better capacity utilization and strong demand for lightweight composite materials are also expected to have supported performance. However, increased operating expenses, including higher R&D and restructuring costs, are likely to have partially offset these gains. (Read more: Hexcel Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect)



Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Hexcel this time around. HXL has an Earnings ESP of +6.13% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Hexcel Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Hexcel Corporation price-eps-surprise | Hexcel Corporation Quote

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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