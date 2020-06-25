Can the S&P500 Break 3,200 this Summer?

In the midst of a tumultuous market, what’s a stock trader to do to navigate it? Well, Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, says whatever you do don’t fight the Fed.

1. John, what does that mean?

2. We’ve now recovered nearly all of the stock losses due to Covid-19. How long will the Fed keep supporting the market and is it really necessary any more?

3. This rally comes with less than rosy economic data. Is there a disconnect there that’s troubling?

4. What will provide this market with more upward momentum so investors can have less anxiety over more market volatility, a second wave of the coronavirus and geopolitical tensions?

5. Are stocks more vulnerable now to negative catalysts?

6. What could those catalysts be at this point?

7. Has liquidity and support provided by the Fed caused too much investor optimism?

8. You say, the U.S. companies to watch for 2020 earnings and revenue growth catalysts are solid growth-ranked major companies, in a variety of consumers spaces. What story does that tell us?

9. Also, regarding stocks, as more reopened sectors gain traction, here are a few you’re looking at. Sempra Energy (SRE), Fortinet (FTNT) and Abbvie (ABBV).

Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank’s advice, “Don’t Fight the Fed. They can see what you see but they’re first in these days”. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.