Can The Gains Continue For Adverum Biosciences After An 18% Move In 5 Days?

Adverum Biosciences (NASDAQ: ADVM) stock, a clinical stage gene therapy company focused on serious ocular and rare diseases, has rallied by a solid 18% over the last 5 trading days, after the company disclosed in regulatory filings that CEO Laurent Fischer and Chairman Patrick Machado together bought close to $100,000 of its common stock in total. In comparison, the broader S&P 500 grew just 1.5% over the last 5 trading days. Now, is ADVM stock poised to grow further? We believe that the insider trading will boost the investors confidence in the stock, and the company’s stock could move higher going forward. Specifically, there is a chance of a 55% rise in ADVM stock over the next month (21 trading days) based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last 5 years. See our analysis on Adverum Stock Chances of Rise for more details. Curious about the possibility of rising over the next quarter? Check out the ADVM Stock AI Dashboard: Chances Of Rise And Fall for a variety of scenarios on how ADVM stock could move.

5D: ADVM 18%, vs. S&P500 1.5%; Outperformed market

Adverum Biotechnologies stock rose 18% over a 5-day trading period ending 1/20/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 1.5%

over a 5-day trading period ending 1/20/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 1.5% A change of 18% or more over 5 trading days is a 5% likelihood event, which has occurred 69 times out of 1256 in the last 5 years

10D: ADVM 20%, vs. S&P500 3.5%; Outperformed market

Adverum Biotechnologies stock rose 20% over the last 10 trading days (2 weeks), compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 3.5%

over the last 10 trading days (2 weeks), compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 3.5% A change of 20% or more over 10 trading days is a 33% likelihood event, which has occurred 410 times out of 1240 in the last 5 years

