Can the Fed, Like Atlas, Hold Up the Entire World?

There's quite a lot going on in the financial markets and in the world - so much that I don't think I can go into great detail. But here are some highlights:

On the one hand we have the biggest mix of potential market-impact problems I have seen in my 23-year professional career. On the other hand we have the sense that, ever since the Fed folded on Quantitative Tightening in 2018, they are unwilling to allow financial assets to drop. At least that is the market hope. Can the Fed be our Atlas? Or will Atlas shrug?

Precisely what are the problems? Slowing business, a slowing economy, a trade war, crazy valuations, a Fed that's already used up almost all of its ammo, a potential pandemic, and potential election year chaos. I'll go through those in order:

Business (top line revenue and bottom line profits) has been slowing for at least a year. We actually saw marginal growth in the last quarter of 2019, due entirely to the five largest stocks. Russell 2000 stocks continued to see shrinking bottom lines, as is true with most companies in aggregate. As I’ve written about before, there's a lot of fiddling around with the numbers with those big companies, and while I haven't done a forensic deep dive, I'm suspicious of their numbers. What are the chances that they're overstating assets, for instance, much like we saw in 2000? That doesn't really matter, though, in terms of our portfolios, as they're not within light years of prices I'd buy them at. The point is, it's been a while since business was broadly strong and I don't see that changing.

In general, business growth has been much worse than economic growth. This largely due to two items that do not touch business growth, but are part of economic growth – government spending, and lower imports increasing GDP even though exports are flat.

Looking at the economy - strictly by the numbers and without trying to account for business problems, trade wars, and pandemics, while I can say the economy is highly likely to slow down some, there's nothing to say it's going to crash. That's somewhat similar to what we saw in 2000, where the economy actually stayed pretty good through all of 2000. That said, right now it is pretty hard to get behind economically sensitive areas like manufacturing. The slowing economy, all by itself, seems like a pretty minor investment management problem. It just helps defensive vs. cyclical names as a potential market rotation, again similar to 2000.

As for the trade war, who really knows what happens. We had a 'trade deal' that was more about both sides looking good than actually accomplishing anything. The numbers promised looked awfully unlikely, and with the problems in China, they're just not going to happen. I'm not sure anyone really cares, though. What is important is that the U.S. continues to want to stop the Chinese from grabbing technology advances, so they're restricting the sale of US semiconductors and fab technology to China, along with some other stuff. Breaking global supply chains is pretty messy, and this seems likely to be an ongoing problem, particularly in the tech space.

Stock valuations are basically around the levels we saw in 2000. Wow. Of course, with the apparent Fed support of this market, who cares about valuations? But even outside of valuation there's trouble. Market breadth is getting smaller and smaller. At this point, five mega companies (Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Facebook) are basically the market performance we see on TV. That's a fragile market. We've seen this show several times before, and it's just a matter of time before you see a downturn. Let me also point out that at this point the bubble observer, the Financial Crisis Observatory, is showing the Nasdaq and the Dow as bubbles. Their last bubble signal was July of 2017. If it is an actual bubble this time (no surprise to readers - I think it is), what you tend to see is this tension between the risks being taken and the expected rewards. The market knows it's taking risks, so it demands outsized rewards. What you get is something that goes up and up until it pops, like we saw March 10th 2000. Are we setting up for something like that?

And then we have the Fed. For the last two recessions, if memory serves, the Fed cut rates by 500bps (5%). Today, there aren't 500bps of cuts available. In fact, the Fed is using emergency procedures ala repo activity injections of money and Treasury bill buying to keep financial markets from falling apart. Here also, if you think about that – Wow. That's not a good sign of a robust market. We actually had pretty similar setups in 2000 and 2008 with Fed emergency funding trying to prop things up. What happens when we inevitably have a recession?

The potential pandemic is interesting. As happens in market manias, people tend to believe there are no problems. At first people thought it would have minimal impact, like SARS-lite. Now they're admitting it may hit first quarter GDP in China, and maybe the second quarter a little. China says most state owned enterprises are back at work. But if they say so, then why does traffic data show practically no one on the roads or in trains? Why is China air pollution down so much? How bad is this going to be in China? I don't think anyone really knows, but to the best of my ability, I'd say it looks fairly bad. Goldman Sachs has talked about a 0% China GDP number for Q1. It's really affecting industry, and since they are the manufacturing center of so much, that's going to hurt the world, including affecting Q1 for the U.S. Will it hit Europe, the rest of Asia, and the US eventually? The CDC (Center for Disease Control) sure seems to think so, and it's hard for me to imagine it doesn't happen eventually. What will that look like? That's really hard to say. Will there be progress on a vaccine, will we know more about how to deal with it, will it mutate? There are a lot of questions that can't really be answered.

Lastly, a lot of people are willing to just assume that Trump wins reelection in a landslide. I'm not nearly so sure. There seems to be a huge swath of disaffected people. If they turn out, the election could be very much up for grabs. Trump barely won last time (according to the Democrats, he didn't win), and it won't take much for that to change. Also the situation now isn't the situation in November 2020. Particularly if the market starts sinking, if the economy gets worse, or if a pandemic hits – what impact might any of those events have? My honest belief is that Trump doesn't win in November. The two frontrunners in the Democratic party are currently Sanders and Bloomberg or perhaps Buttigieg. That said, to make it even more fun the latest odds I've seen say the leading candidate is a dead heat between Sanders and a brokered convention. If it's a brokered convention, the party leaders get a lot of choice by way of their superdelegate votes. That could be a circus, and to me it's really hard to say with confidence who wins right now. The March 3 Super Tuesday primaries will tell us more.

On the flip side of all the uncertainties is the Fed, who is doing their best Atlas impression. Can they keep the party going? I think that's very unlikely and I don't think it's nearly the Fed priority the market likes to think it is. For instance, the Fed balance sheet hasn't moved in over a month and they're actively shrinking repo availability. Additionally, global liquidity has been headed down so far this year. It's worth noting that the same basic thing happened when the last two bubbles popped. Freely available capital became less free. The one thing that bulls do have going in their favor is that the Fed keeps buying $60B of T-bills a month, which it said would last at least into the second quarter. Great, but doesn't that mean they could stop in April? I particularly bring that up because they're eating up the whole T-bill market. Bulls are convinced they'll just shift into buying longer term Treasury coupon bonds, but what if that's too sanguine?

OK, that was a lot of words. With that background, how are we positioned and what do I think will happen? Well, that discussion is titled 2020 Canaries in the Coalmine – When do Things Change?, which will be published shortly.

