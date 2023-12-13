Can Thailand’s Economy Continue to Recover in 2024?

Thailand saw gradual economic recovery in 2022 from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, with real GDP growth rising to 2.6% from 1.5% the previous year.

More recently, manufacturing has experienced weakening conditions as exports have declined, while the Bank of Thailand has tightened interest rates to curb potential inflation.

But through all this, tourism has buoyed the economy, with a rebound in international visitors after pandemic restrictions eased, alongside rapid growth in private consumption.

But can the recovery be sustained?

Tourism set to be key

“Thailand’s economic landscape revolves around the key theme of a potential recovery in tourism,” says Yury Zusman, London-based emerging markets strategist and author of the investment newsletter EM Dynamics.

International tourism has long been a key part of the country’s economy, contributing more than 10% to GDP in 2019. But the number of visitors collapsed in 2020 as international restrictions on movement came in to curb the spread of the virus.

As travel resumed, the country saw 430,000 visitors in 2021, followed by some 11 million in 2022. This is still far below the peak of almost 40 million in 2019, suggesting that there is still scope for more growth, and more economic impact.

“As the country aims to revitalize its tourism sector, investors should be cognizant of the risk posed by a potential slowdown in China, a significant source of tourism for Thailand,” says Zusman.

In 2019, tourists from China made up about 28% of all visitors to Thailand, or around 11 million, but these numbers have recovered relatively slowly - to only about 230,000 during 2022.

When China lifted its pandemic restrictions, the resurgence in visitors to Thailand was less than some had hoped, at about 2.5 million in the first nine months of this year, perhaps due to a shortage of low-cost flights and a slowing of the Chinese economy.

China’s economy has been struggling with deflationary pressure in recent months, and the country has posted its first ever foreign direct investment quarterly deficit.

Uneven recovery

Thailand’s economic recovery is proving to be uneven, says CIMB Thai Bank, the tenth largest commercial bank in the country by assets.

Key factors include weak purchasing power among low-income households, aggravated by the impact of drought and high household debt, says the bank.

And although tourism remains robust overall, it is concentrated in major cities, it adds, estimating that overall GDP growth in 2023 is likely to be 3%, followed by 3.5% in 2024.

The global economy could also have an impact on the country’s outlook, the bank notes, particularly developments in the US economy in addition to those in China.

Thailand is still attracting significant investment. Last month, the government announced that the country expects to receive $8.46 billion of investment from Amazon Web Services, Google and Microsoft in the coming years.

For investors, possible opportunities to invest in the country include exchange-traded funds and currency, says Zusman.

“Equity ETFs like THD and the Thai baht (THB) will be the main investment options for those looking to trade on Thailand’s theme,” he notes.

