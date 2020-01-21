Can Tesla's Prolific Rally Continue

Tesla TSLA, one of the most hated and loved stocks in US markets, has tripled its share price since June becoming the most valuable automaker in the US. Tesla, a company that is known to overpromise and under deliver, finally hits its targets in 2019. The company delivered 367,500 cars and constructed its Shanghai Gigafactory in record time. I will discuss if Tesla growing automotive empire is worth the $100 billion valuation that the markets have given it. For more details, check out my article: Tesla (TSLA): Does This Rally Still Have Legs?

