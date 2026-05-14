Can Tesla's $250M Berlin Expansion Strengthen Its EV Lead?

Tesla, Inc. TSLA is investing $250 million into its Berlin-Brandenburg gigafactory in Germany to expand battery cell production and move closer to its goal of manufacturing one million vehicles at the site. The factory, which started operations in March 2022, currently produces hundreds of thousands of Model Y vehicles each year and has already crossed the 750,000-vehicle production mark.



Factory head Andre Thierig announced on X that the investment will raise annual 4680 battery cell production capacity to 18 GWh from the previously planned 8 GWh and create more than 1,500 jobs. The expansion also supports Tesla’s reported plan to increase production at the Berlin plant by 20%.



The announcement comes after Tesla reported strong first-quarter 2026 results, with revenues increasing 16% year over year to $22.38 billion and net income rising 17% to $477 million.



The investment arrives at a difficult time for Germany’s industrial sector, which continues to face economic pressure. Meanwhile, Tesla’s European sales have rebounded strongly in recent months, supported by growing EV demand across the region. In March 2026, Tesla sales in France surged 203%, while Norway, Sweden and Denmark also recorded strong growth.



Tesla had previously lost market share in Europe amid rising competition from Chinese EV makers and public backlash linked to CEO Elon Musk’s political positions and association with President Donald Trump. However, broader growth in Europe’s EV market has helped revive demand. Rising fuel costs linked to geopolitical tensions have also encouraged more consumers to switch from internal combustion vehicles to EVs.

TSLA’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Tesla currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Polaris PII, Douglas Dynamics, Inc. PLOW and PHINIA Inc. PHIN, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PII’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2.3% and 17,300%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has improved 6 cents and 8 cents, respectively, over the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLOW’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 16.7% and 31.4%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has improved 39 cents and 29 cents, respectively, over the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHIN’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 6.6% and 28.2%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has improved 42 cents and 22 cents, respectively, over the past 30 days.

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Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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