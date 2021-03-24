Can Tesla (TSLA) Stock Drive To $3,000?

Tesla (TSLA) stock could be worth as much as $3,000 per share by 2025, according to Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management, which has an ETF with a large stake in Tesla. With the stock currently trading at $667 that translates to a potential return of 350% over the next four years, or close to 90% annualized gains.

Investors who are bullish the stock would feel compelled to increase their positions. Meanwhile, those who are currently not involved in Tesla would strongly consider it, assuming the growth assumptions are attainable. But the firm, which currently owns roughly $2.6 billion Tesla shares, has it money where its mouth is. That position equates to about 10.3% of ARK’s entire assets under management. The firm has laid out multiple scenarios for its price target, including the possibility that Tesla’s eventual ride-hailing business will generate $42 billion in revenue and $20 billion profit by 2025.

To be sure, that revenue figure by 2025 would easily surpass current ride-hailing leader Uber (UBER) which has a sizable head-start on Tesla, which, obviously, doesn’t currently have a ride-hailing business. It also overlooks the fact that for Tesla to enter and compete in that business it would (or may) have to under-price both Uber and Lyft (LYFT) to gain a foothold. The other question is related to Tesla’s operating margins which will need to reach somewhere in the neighborhood of 50% in order to achieve that level of profitability.

What impact would undercutting on price have on the revenue projections and, thus profits? This is assuming that both Uber and Lyft don’t raise their prices in the next four years (which is a strong possibility) that forces Tesla to do the same. What also stands out in this scenario is that Wood’s $3,000 target is not even the company’s most-bullish case. The most-bullish scenario suggests there’s a 25% chance Tesla can hit $4,000. This forecast assumed Tesla can increase its deliveries between 5 million and 10 million annually in 2025.

Is this an aggressive assumption? Without question it is. The luxury electric car manufacturer delivered 500,000 vehicles in 2020. To jump to 5 million vehicles in 2025 amounts to increase of 900% or 225% increases annually leading to 2025. Ten million deliveries annually by 2025 would put these assumption in an entirely different category. That’s because vehicle deliveries for 2021 is projected to grow between 50% to 70% above 2020 levels.

What’s more, whether it be with manufacturing headwinds, supply shortages and competition, there could be several execution challenges in the next four years that Tesla may experience that could prevent these delivery growth targets from being met. It’s likely why Wood’s bear scenario calls for the stock to rise just 25% by 2025 reaching $1,500. All of that said, Tesla has confounded both the bulls and the bears since its inception.

Tesla is no stranger to constantly having to prove its production capabilities. Whether or not the company reaches these aggressive targets by 2025 remains to be seen. In the immediate future, Tesla is no longer the cash burn machine it used to be. Wall Street is more optimistic that the company is on more stable footing and closer to meeting both its near-term production and profitability targets. And I think that’s what current investors should focus on, rather than any share price targets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.