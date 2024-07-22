Can Tesla Stock Reach $1,045 by 2029? Here’s What This Investor Expects

The question of Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) true identity has sparked debates across Wall Street in recent years. Is Tesla a traditional automaker or a cutting-edge tech company? Lately, the focus has shifted to whether Tesla is positioned to capitalize on the burgeoning opportunities presented by AI.

Neverminded those arguments, considering its autonomous driving endeavors, investor Oliver Rodzianko has a more specific answer to that question.

“In essence, I see the long-term future for TSLA as being the NVIDIA Corporation of advanced transportation,” Rodzianko said. “My view is that this is going to help the company to drastically increase margins, and as a result of such increases, it will command much higher free cash flow over the long term as a result of its moat.”

Basically, it’s all about Tesla’s autonomous taxi strategy with its Robotaxi poised to “revolutionize transportation.” With the EV sector going through a period of waning demand amidst increasing competition – and in Tesla’s case, contracting margins – the stock had been under pressure earlier in the year. But over the past few months, shares have been rallying (up by 68% over the 3-month period). While various factors have contributed to the surge (shareholders’ approval of Musk’s pay package, better-than-expected Q2 deliveries), Rodzianko puts the “growing market optimism” down to the company being set up to deliver long-term growth as a “leader in AI transportation.”

Of course, that all depends on Tesla executing its strategy properly and at scale. Managing such a feat, says Rodzianko, will leave the EV leader “absolutely miles ahead of competitors, and it is likely to be able to consolidate a significant moat in the field.”

As part of its game plan for dominance in the autonomous driving era, Rodzianko sees the company partnering with ride-hailing apps such as Uber, while it could also potentially license its full self-driving (FSD) tech to third-party automakers.

While the investor doesn’t discount “potential short-term volatility,” by fully turning its attention to autonomous taxis, Rodzianko thinks the company could “drive a 5-year CAGR of 35%.” And subject to overcoming regulatory hurdles, by 2029 that could lead to a share price of $1,045. That would represent an upside of 337% from current levels.

Tesla always elicits a wide variety of opinions on Wall Street and that is also the case right now. Based on 13 Buy and Hold recommendations, each, plus 9 Sells, the stock claims a Hold consensus rating. However, going by the $193.18 average price target, shares are expected to shed 23% of their value in the next year. (See Tesla stock forecast)

