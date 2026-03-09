Can Tesla Solve EV Congestion With 400+ New Supercharger Stalls?

Tesla TSLA is planning to build its largest Supercharger station yet, after submitting plans for a facility with more than 400 charging stalls in California, per Teslarati.



The project will expand the existing Eddie World Supercharger in Yermo and will be developed in multiple phases. The current site has 22 older V2 and V3 chargers limited to 150 kW, but the first phase of the expansion, starting later this year, will add 72 V4 stalls. The additional phases will eventually bring the total to more than 400 next-generation chargers.



The project was first highlighted by Tesla Supercharger tracker MarcoRP. It is located along Interstate 15 between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, a busy EV travel corridor where charging demand is high. The 20-mile corridor around the site already includes more than 200 high-power charging stalls, such as 40 rated at 250 kW and 120 at 325 kW, along with another 96 stalls in nearby Baker, California. Despite this large charging capacity, heavy travel demand during peak periods still leads to congestion.



Once completed, the new station will surpass all existing Tesla Supercharger locations in size. The current largest site, the solar- and Megapack-powered “Project Oasis” in Lost Hills, California, has 164 stalls, while a previous major hub in Barstow, California, offered 120. The planned Eddie World 2 facility will be more than twice that scale, reinforcing Tesla’s leadership in high-capacity EV charging infrastructure.



The project also integrates charging with amenities. Design plans include retail and dining options, such as Cracker Barrel and McDonald's, along with a convenience store, additional restaurants, drive-throughs, outdoor seating area, and leasable commercial space. EV-focused features will include pull-through charging bays designed to accommodate larger vehicles, including the Tesla Cybertruck, vehicles towing trailers, and future Tesla Semi trucks. TSLA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



