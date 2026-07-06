Can Tesla Meet Musk's 2026 Unsupervised Robotaxi Target?

Tesla TSLA is moving steadily toward CEO Elon Musk's vision of turning the company into an artificial intelligence and autonomous mobility leader, with its robotaxi business being at the center of that strategy. The latest milestone came with the launch of robotaxi services in Miami, FL. Florida is the third U.S. state where Tesla's autonomous ride-hailing platform is operating after Texas and California.

The Florida expansion is significant. Miami gives Tesla access to one of the country's busiest transportation and tourism markets. The broader South Florida region, including Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach and Boynton Beach, attracts millions of visitors each year, allowing Tesla to introduce its robotaxi service to a much larger pool of potential riders.

TSLA Robotaxi Footprint Expansion

Tesla's robotaxi journey began on June 22, 2025, when it launched limited commercial operations in Austin, TX. A month later, the company entered California by rolling out services across the San Francisco Bay Area, including San Francisco, San Jose and Berkeley. While the California service still relies on human safety monitors, it marked Tesla's first expansion beyond Texas.

By November 2025, Tesla had transitioned Austin to full commercial operations, strengthening its presence in its first launch market. The expansion accelerated in 2026 as Dallas and Houston joined the network in April, extending Robotaxi coverage across Texas. The latest addition of Miami now gives Tesla operations in three states, with active markets including Austin, Dallas, Houston, the San Francisco Bay Area and Miami.

Austin, Dallas, Houston and Miami feature fully autonomous Model Y Robotaxis with no driver or safety monitor inside the vehicle. Meanwhile, the Bay Area continues to use safety monitors during rides.

Is Tesla on Track for Musk's 2026 Goal?

On Tesla's lastearnings call Musk said he expects fully autonomous vehicles that require no human safety monitors to become much more common across the United States during the second half of 2026.

The recent expansion in Miami marks measurable progress toward that target. Each successful launch provides additional real-world driving data, helping Tesla refine its autonomous driving software while demonstrating growing confidence in the technology.

Still, the race is becoming increasingly competitive. Rivals are rapidly expanding their own autonomous ride-hailing networks, with Alphabet's GOOGL Waymo and Amazon's AMZN-owned Zoox both investing heavily to secure a larger share of the emerging market. Waymo remains the clear industry leader, providing roughly 500,000 paid rides each week and operating commercially across 10 U.S. cities. The company is also preparing to expand internationally, with London and Tokyo being its first target markets. Meanwhile, Zoox is accelerating its own rollout, adding Dallas and Phoenix to its robotaxi testing program as it works toward commercial deployment.

For Tesla, the latest expansion shows the Robotaxi business is gaining traction. The company is widening its network while increasing the number of markets where vehicles operate without human supervision, representing meaningful progress toward Musk's long-term vision.

However, Tesla has repeatedly missed self-driving timelines in the past, making it too early to conclude that its broader goal of widespread unsupervised Robotaxis by the second half of 2026 is firmly within reach. The coming months will be critical in determining whether the company can maintain its expansion pace while satisfying regulators and proving the technology can safely scale.

Tesla’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Tesla has underperformed the industry year to date.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation perspective, Tesla appears significantly overvalued.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tesla’s EPS has been revised over the past 90 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TSLA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.