Can TEL's Solid Q4 Earnings and Fiscal Q1 View Push the Stock Higher?

TE Connectivity TEL reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.95 per share, which was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased 9.6% year over year.



The year-over-year upside was driven by strong margin expansion.



TEL shares were almost unchanged following the results. The stock has gained 8.7% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 27.6%.

Net sales were $4.07 billion that beat the consensus mark by 1.47%. The figure increased 1% on a reported basis and moved up 2% organically on a year-over-year basis.



Considering impressive fiscal fourth-quarter performance, TEL initiated a strong first-quarter fiscal 2025 guidance for revenues and earnings.



TE Connectivity expects fiscal first-quarter net sales to increase 2% year over year to $3.9 billion



Adjusted earnings are projected to be $1.88 per share, indicating growth of 2% year over year.



The strong projections are expected to help TEL stock recover in fiscal 2025.

TEL’s Top-Line Details

The Transportation solutions segment generated revenues of $2.31 billion, contributing 56.8% to net sales. The figure fell 4.2% year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.21%.



The company witnessed a 3% decline year over year in automotive sales. Organically, auto sales declined 1%.



Sensor sales were down 11% year over year. Commercial transportation sales fell 4% year over year. The reduction in sensor sales is due to a decline in industrial applications and the discontinuation of certain products.



Industrial solutions segment generated revenues of $1.18 billion, contributing 29% to net sales and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.21%. The figure increased 2% year over year.



Industrial equipment sales declined 11% year over year, while Aerospace, defense and marine increased 14%. Energy sales increased 10% year over year, while Medical declined 2%.



The Communications solutions segment generated revenues of $577 million, contributing 14.2% to net sales. The figure increased 25% year over year and beat the consensus mark by 3.75%.



The year-over-year surge was attributed to broad market weakness. Data and device sales increased 34%. Appliance sales were up 8% year over year.

TEL’s Operating Details

In fourth-quarter fiscal 2024, GAAP gross margin expanded 220 basis points (bps) year over year to 34%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 40 bps year over year to 10.6%. Research, development and engineering expenses, as a percentage of revenues, expanded 50 bps to 4.8%.



GAAP operating margin expanded 30 bps year over year to 16%. Adjusted operating margin expanded 130 bps year over year to 18.6% in the reported quarter.

TEL’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sept. 27, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $1.31 billion, down from $1.46 billion as of June 28.



Long-term debt was $3.33 billion as of Sept. 27, 2024, compared with $2.95 billion as of June 28.



TE Connectivity generated $1 billion in cash from operations in the reported quarter, inline with the previous quarter.



TEL generated a free cash flow of $833 million in the fourth quarter, down from $867 million reported in the previous quarter.



In the fourth quarter of 2024, TEL’s board of directors approved a $2.5 billion increase in its share repurchase program.

