Can Tecnoglass Offset Tariff Pressure Without Sacrificing Growth?

Tecnoglass Inc. TGLS is trying to protect profitability from a new 10% U.S. tariff on finished aluminum window imports without slowing its expansion. The near-term challenge is substantial because the tariff arrives alongside elevated aluminum costs and an unfavorable Colombian peso.



Demand, however, remains supportive. A record backlog, resilient commercial activity and broader geographic reach give the company room to lean on pricing, productivity and volume while maintaining its 2026 revenue outlook.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Pricing and Productivity Are Central to the Response

Tecnoglass implemented price increases on orders placed in early May, with the benefit expected to begin reaching results in early July. Management expects pricing and operational efficiencies to mitigate part of the tariff burden from the third quarter and fully neutralize it in 2027.



The company is also pursuing logistics optimization, greater automation and headcount rationalization. Its vertically integrated model and low-cost manufacturing platform should improve its ability to absorb input-cost volatility, although the timing of savings remains important.

Growth Visibility Remains Firm

The company entered 2026 with a record backlog of $1.36 billion, up 19.1% year over year. Its first-quarter book-to-bill ratio was 1.3X, extending a streak of ratios above 1.1X to 21 consecutive quarters. Multifamily and commercial revenues advanced 20.4% to $160.5 million.



Expansion beyond Florida adds another growth path. Projects outside the state represented almost one-fourth of backlog, while 20-25% of sales were already generated outside Florida. Tecnoglass also expanded its dealer network by more than 20% in the past 12 months and continued to build traction in vinyl products.



Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR, the largest U.S. supplier of structural building products and value-added services to professional builders, offers a useful read on residential construction and repair-and-remodel demand. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. JELD, a global maker of doors and windows, provides additional context on pricing and volume conditions across the broader openings market.

Margin Recovery Still Carries Risk

The tariff reset the earnings outlook even though revenue guidance was maintained. Tecnoglass now expects 2026 revenues of $1.06-$1.13 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $225-$245 million. The midpoint of EBITDA guidance is about $50 million below the original February view.



First-quarter gross margin fell 540 basis points to 38.5%, while adjusted EBITDA margin declined 690 basis points to 24.7%. Aluminum benchmark prices and U.S. premiums increased about 48% year over year, and the Colombian peso appreciated roughly 12%.



The second quarter is likely to show the sharpest mismatch because tariff costs will be recognized before pricing fully reaches the income statement. Management expects revenues to increase sequentially, but EBITDA could step down. Customer sensitivity to higher prices and the timing of large backlog projects also remain key variables.

Tecnoglass Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Tecnoglass Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Tecnoglass Inc. Quote

What Investors Should Watch

The evidence supports a balanced view. Tecnoglass has enough backlog, pricing power and financial flexibility to keep growing, but the margin recovery depends on execution rather than demand alone. Pricing realization, order trends after the increase and progress on productivity will determine whether growth can continue without a lasting profitability trade-off.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), a Value Score of C and a Growth Score of F. A Zacks Rank #3 suggests the shares may perform in line with the market over the near term. The middling Value Score and weak Growth Score also argue for caution until earnings momentum and margin visibility improve.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.