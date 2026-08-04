Can TechnipFMC's Q2 Subsea Momentum Power Stronger 2026 Results Ahead?

TechnipFMC plc FTI delivered a second-quarter beat as higher Subsea activity lifted earnings, margins and cash generation. The central question is whether this performance can support a stronger finish to 2026 rather than mark a difficult-to-repeat peak.

Management’s outlook points to continued strength, but weaker Surface Technologies activity and uneven order trends keep the investment case balanced.

TechnipFMC Delivers a Broad Q2 Earnings Beat

Adjusted earnings were 91 cents per share, above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80 cents. Revenues of $2.8 billion also topped the consensus mark of $2.7 billion.

Revenues increased 9% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA rose 11.7% to $581.9 million. The quarter also produced $548 million of operating cash flow and $487.9 million of free cash flow, giving FTI more support for shareholder distributions and balance-sheet flexibility.

FTI’s Subsea Margin Expansion Drove the Quarter

Subsea adjusted EBITDA increased 19.5% year over year to $577.2 million. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 140 basis points to 23.2%, compared with 21.8% a year earlier.



Image Source: TechnipFMC plc

Higher project activity, particularly integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation work in the North Sea and Mediterranean, supported the gain. Strong execution also helped convert the 12.2% increase in Subsea revenues into faster EBITDA growth.

TechnipFMC’s Guidance Signals More Upside

TechnipFMC reaffirmed its 2026 Subsea revenue guidance of $9.2-$9.6 billion and adjusted EBITDA margin outlook of 21-22%. Management now expects both measures to finish near the upper end of their respective ranges.

The company also sees full-year free cash flow tracking toward $1.45 billion, the high end of its $1.3-$1.45 billion guidance. That outlook suggests the second-quarter margin and cash performance can carry into the balance of 2026, although execution must remain firm.

FTI’s Orders Provide a Mixed Forward Signal

Subsea inbound orders totaled $2.5 billion, while segment backlog remained nearly unchanged year over year at $15.8 billion. Total company inbound orders, however, declined 3.7% to $2.7 billion, and consolidated backlog fell 1.2%.

Management expects about $10 billion of Subsea inbound in 2026 and a step-up in 2027 as larger greenfield projects return. The opportunity list exceeded $30 billion, but delayed customer investment decisions remain a conversion risk. SLB SLB, through OneSubsea, continues to expand its subsea technology platform. Baker Hughes BKR is also investing in offshore production capabilities, underscoring the competitive intensity around future awards.

TechnipFMC’s Surface Weakness Limits the Upside

Surface Technologies revenues fell 13.3% year over year to $276.2 million. Inbound orders declined 21%, while backlog dropped 27.4% to $606.8 million.



Image Source: TechnipFMC plc

Adjusted EBITDA margin still improved 170 basis points to 18.1%, reflecting execution discipline despite weaker activity in the Middle East and North America. The segment’s shrinking revenue and order base, however, remains a drag on consolidated growth.

FTI’s Scores Reflect Strong Growth With Caveats

TechnipFMC’s Subsea momentum, upper-end guidance expectations and cash generation support a constructive 2026 earnings setup. The durability of that improvement depends on project execution, timely order conversion and the ability to contain weakness in Surface Technologies.

FTI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), with a Growth Score of A, Momentum Score of B and Value Score of C. The Growth and Momentum Scores recognize favorable earnings and price-related characteristics, while the Value Score points to a less attractive valuation profile. Combined with the Hold rank, the scores support a measured view rather than a clear near-term buying signal.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.