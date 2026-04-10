Can TechnipFMC Stock Sustain Its Margin Expansion Momentum?

TechnipFMC plc FTI has positioned itself as a clear outperformer in the oilfield services space, driven by a sharp and sustained expansion in margins. The company’s transformation strategy — focused on simplification, standardization and disciplined project selection — has reshaped its earnings profile, making profitability the central pillar of the growth story.

A key differentiator has been FTI’s iEPCI model, which integrates engineering, procurement, construction and installation into a single offering. This approach not only reduces project inefficiencies but also allows the company to capture a larger share of project economics. With more than 80% of inbound orders now tied to integrated projects, pricing power and execution efficiency have improved meaningfully.

Further strengthening its margin trajectory is the Subsea 2.0 platform. By adopting a configure-to-order model with standardized components, FTI has reduced engineering complexity and shortened lead times. This has translated into better cost control and improved project predictability — two critical drivers of margin expansion.

Importantly, the company’s backlog quality has improved significantly. Legacy, lower-margin projects now account for a minimal portion of the Subsea backlog, while newer contracts carry stronger commercial terms. Management expects Subsea adjusted EBITDA margins to move into the 21-22% range, indicating that margin expansion is not just cyclical but structurally supported.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Compared with NOV Inc. NOV and Baker Hughes BKR, FTI’s margin profile stands out due to its integrated business model.

NOV primarily operates through an equipment-centric model within its Completion & Production Solutions segment. While NOV is expanding capabilities in flexible pipe systems, its lack of full-cycle project exposure restrains margin gains. As a result, NOV’s margin improvement has been more gradual.

On the other hand, Baker Hughes operates as a diversified energy technology giant where subsea equipment is just one part of its massive portfolio. Unlike specialized competitors, Baker Hughes’ margins and growth are heavily driven by its Industrial & Energy Technology and LNG segments, which provide stability but dilute the direct impact of subsea market gains. This broad model allows Baker Hughes to offer high-tech subsea production systems while remaining insulated from the specific volatility of the offshore project cycle.

FTI's Strong Performance Boosts Optimistic Outlook

FTI’s strong performance is clearly reflected in its stock price rise. Over the past six months, its shares have surged 105.4%, outpacing NOV, which increased 59.3%, and BKR, which saw a 40.1% rise. Additionally, FTI outperformed the broader Zacks Oil and Gas Field Services sub-industry, which grew 58.5%.

Half-Year Stock Market Snapshot



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Analysts have become more positive about FTI's earnings outlook. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has risen 5.47% for 2026 and 6.87% for 2027, signaling increasing confidence in the company's growth trajectory.



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FTI's strong finances make it a more attractive investment. With a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, well below the industry average of 44.93, the company has a healthier balance sheet and less financial risk.



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Final Take

FTI’s operational transformation and innovative approaches to subsea projects have positioned it for continued profitability. Its high-margin business model, integrated solutions and strong backlog provide a solid foundation for sustained margin growth. While competitors like NOV and Baker Hughes are gradually improving, with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), FTI’s unique value proposition is expected to maintain its margin expansion momentum.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.