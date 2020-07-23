Can Tech Stocks Keep Their Momentum?

While our Q1 GDP was down by 5%, the real story on the US economy will be told with the Q2 reading. Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, joins me now to explain.

1. Why is that?

2. So, is this an economic malaise or a recession?

3. Since the recovery is projected to be more gradual than previously forecast, would you term our economic recovery “fragile”? If so, just how fragile?

4. Will the economy recover only after corporate profits recover?

5. What is the key going to be as to when there’ll be a recovery in corporate profits going forward?

6. How can we tell if the stock rally still has legs to go further?

7. Do you see Covid-19 being more critical for the markets and earnings this year over the November election?

8. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has been flirting with history lately. Tech is the leading sector in this rally. You posed this question in a Monday commentary earlier this week…” Will the major S&P500 tech stocks move higher with strong earnings reports?” Tech companies reported Q2 earnings this week. Has your question been answered?

9. Are we looking at a rotation into tech and away from larger-cap stocks?

10. A few names you’re watching in that group include Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Micron (MU) and Microchip Technology (MCHP).

That’s the latest on the economy and stocks from our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.