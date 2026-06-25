Can Target's New Assortment Lift Back-to-School Sales This Year?

Target Corporation TGT is entering the back-to-school and back-to-college season with a refreshed merchandise lineup designed to strengthen its appeal among students, parents and educators. The retail giant is expanding its assortment with exclusive collaborations, enhanced private-label offerings and value-focused pricing, reinforcing its position as a one-stop destination for apparel, school supplies, dorm essentials and accessories.

TGT Highlights Exclusive Style Launches

Among the most anticipated launches is the limited-time LoveShackFancy x Target collaboration, arriving July 5. Created primarily for tweens and teens, the collection spans apparel, beauty products, school supplies and accessories, with nearly all products priced below $25 and the entire assortment under $55. The collaboration also includes exclusive products from brands such as Yoobi, Wet Brush, Goody, Case-Mate and Wild.



Target is also broadening its portfolio of exclusive partnerships. Overtime is introducing its first Target apparel collection alongside sports-inspired backpacks and lunch gear. The Hollister Collection at Target marks the brand's first expansion into home products, including dorm décor and bedding. Meanwhile, Owala and Cat & Jack have teamed up on colorful backpacks, lunch bags and accessories, while Poppi has debuted an exclusive dorm collection featuring robes, decorative pillows, mini fridges, blankets and Hydrojugs.

Target Leans on Owned Brands

The retailer's owned brands continue to play a central role in the strategy. All in Motion is entering the school uniform category with active-inspired clothing starting at $15. Threshold is making its dorm-room debut with stylish décor priced largely below $50, while Room Essentials is refreshing its bedding and décor selection with sheet sets beginning at $10 and comforters from $20.



Up&up is introducing pastel-themed school supplies starting at just 69 cents, Cat & Jack is expanding its colorful apparel assortment from $5, and Dealworthy is emphasizing affordability with backpacks for $5, lunch bags for $3, and bento boxes and water bottles starting at $2.

TGT Offers Added Savings for Shoppers

To further enhance value, Target Circle Deal Days run through June 26, offering discounts of up to 45% on popular school and college products. Additional savings are available for teachers and college students enrolled in the free Target Circle loyalty program, including 20% off one storewide purchase between July 5 and Sept. 12, along with more than 50% off an annual Target Circle 360 membership.

Target Enhances Digital and Store Experience

Beyond merchandise, Target is investing in the shopping experience itself. Stores will feature expanded personalization services and locally curated college gameday displays, while Target.com and the Target app will use artificial intelligence to generate personalized recommendations for student and teacher wish lists.



Seasonal marketing campaigns, including "Do Your Thing" for back-to-school and "Let's Run to Target" for back-to-college, are designed to inspire shoppers with fresh trends and creative ideas for the school year ahead.

TGT Strengthens Its Value Proposition

By combining exclusive brand collaborations, innovative owned-brand assortments, compelling promotions and digital enhancements, Target is positioning itself to capture seasonal demand while reinforcing its reputation for delivering stylish products at accessible prices. This comprehensive approach could strengthen customer engagement and support sales momentum during one of the retail industry's most important shopping periods — back-to-school and back-to-college.

What the Latest Metrics Say About Target

Target, which competes with Dollar General Corporation DG and Costco Wholesale Corporation COST, has seen its shares jump 20.6% over the past three months compared with the industry’s 1.7% rise. While shares of Dollar General have declined 0.1%, Costco has fallen 1.9% in the aforementioned period.





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From a valuation standpoint, Target's forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio stands at 16.48, lower than the industry’s ratio of 31.40. However, TGT is trading above its 12-month median level of 15.11.



Target is trading at a discount to Costco (with a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 43.54) but at a premium to Dollar General (15.66).





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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Target’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 3.9% and 10.3%, respectively. The consensus mark for earnings has risen by a couple of cents to $8.35 per share over the past 30 days.





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Target currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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