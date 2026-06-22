Can Target's $5 Billion Investment Plan Deliver Strong Returns?

Target Corporation TGT kicked off fiscal 2026 with an aggressive capital expenditure of $1 billion during the first quarter. This represents a substantial 31% increase compared to the prior year, fueled by heightened investments in new stores and comprehensive store remodels. The retail giant plans to maintain this momentum by deploying approximately $5 billion for the full year, with funds directed toward new stores, remodels, supply-chain facilities and technology upgrades.



The early financial indicators provide positive signals regarding asset productivity and operational execution. Target achieved a notable milestone by opening its 2,000th store while advancing more than 100 remodel projects. The company plans to open more than 30 stores this year and intends to add about 300 new stores by 2035. Management highlighted that remodel investments are being prioritized in food and other frequency-driven categories where returns have been strongest.



The supply chain is another major recipient of capital. Target recently opened a food distribution center in Colorado and a receiving facility in Houston that is expected to process roughly 25 million cartons annually. These investments are designed to improve inventory availability, increase network capacity and reduce operational inefficiencies. These improvements are particularly important because Target fulfills more than 95% of sales through its stores.



Early indicators suggest these investments are already supporting performance. First-quarter gross margin expanded 80 basis points to 29%, aided in part by supply-chain productivity improvements. Inventory productivity also improved, with inventory turns rising more than 10% year over year.



Still, the ultimate measure of success will be whether these projects generate returns above Target’s current capital efficiency levels. For the trailing 12 months through the first quarter, after-tax return on invested capital fell to 12.4% from 15.1% a year ago. Management remains confident that driving sustainable top-line growth through enhanced physical and digital capabilities will ultimately fuel margin expansion and optimize long-term capital efficiency.

How Dollar General and Costco Compare to Target

Dollar General Corporation DG is investing heavily to drive long-term returns through store enhancements, technology and expansion initiatives. In first-quarter fiscal 2026, Dollar General spent $352 million on capital projects, including store remodels, relocations, new store openings and technology upgrades. The company completed 659 Project Renovate remodels and 711 Project Elevate remodels during the quarter while reaffirming plans for roughly 4,730 real-estate projects in fiscal 2026. DG envisions capital expenditures between $1.4 and $1.5 billion for fiscal 2026.



Meanwhile, Costco Wholesale Corporation COST continues to invest aggressively in warehouse expansion, digital capabilities and member experience. Costco expects capital expenditures of roughly $6.5 billion this year to support new warehouses, remodel existing locations and enhance its digital platform. The company is targeting more than 30 net new warehouse openings annually in the coming years, reflecting confidence in the long-term returns from these investments. Strong membership growth and nearly 90% renewal rates further support Costco’s investment strategy.

What the Latest Metrics Say About Target

Target has seen its shares jump 13.7% over the past three months compared with the industry’s rise of 2.1%.





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From a valuation standpoint, Target's forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio stands at 15.27, lower than the industry’s ratio of 31.26. However, TGT is trading above its 12-month median level of 13.41.





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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Target’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 3.9% and 10.3%, respectively. The consensus mark for earnings has risen 13 cents to $8.35 per share over the past 30 days.





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Target currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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