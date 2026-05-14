Can Sysco Sustain 3.3% Local Volume Growth in Fiscal 2027?

Sysco Corporation SYY entered fiscal 2026 facing a difficult operating backdrop, but its fiscal third-quarter local case performance showed a clear shift in momentum. U.S. local case volume increased 3.3%, the company’s strongest quarterly local growth rate in more than three years, and improved 210 basis points sequentially from the prior quarter. The key question now is whether that acceleration can continue in fiscal 2027.



Restaurant traffic remained pressured across the industry, making the improvement more notable. Black Box data referenced during the quarter showed restaurant traffic declining nearly 1.9%, underscoring that Sysco’s gains were largely company-specific.



The improvement appears tied to operational execution rather than pricing or macro tailwinds. Sysco highlighted stronger sales productivity, improved retention among sales colleagues, better customer penetration and continued gains in new customer wins. The company also pointed to tools like AI360, which is helping improve onboarding and selling effectiveness, along with customer-focused initiatives such as Sysco Your Way and Perks 2.0.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Importantly, the local business is becoming a larger growth engine within the broader portfolio. Local customers typically carry better profitability characteristics than national chain accounts, making sustained local momentum particularly meaningful from a margin perspective. The dynamic became increasingly visible in the third quarter as Sysco delivered gross margin expansion despite soft restaurant traffic conditions.



The near-term outlook also suggests confidence in continued momentum. Sysco expects local volume growth of at least 2.5% in the fourth quarter, which would represent another improvement on a two-year stacked basis. The company also indicated that local trends are expected to remain strong in fiscal 2027.



While the broader restaurant environment remains uneven, Sysco’s recent performance suggests its local business recovery is being supported by internal execution, productivity gains and customer acquisition efforts.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have risen 1.2% over the past three months against the industry’s decline of 26%.

Stocks to Consider

The Chef's Warehouse, Inc. CHEF, a specialty food distributor serving restaurants, hotels and hospitality customers, sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Chef's Warehouse’s current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 8.3% and 24.7%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels. CHEF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.9%, on average.



Darling Ingredients Inc. DAR transforms food and animal byproducts into sustainable ingredients for essential uses. DAR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The consensus estimate for Darling Ingredients’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 10.3% and 567.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. DAR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.1%, on average.



Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN operates as a leading protein company producing chicken, beef, pork and prepared food products. TSN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tyson Foods’ current fiscal-year sales calls for growth of 4.5%, while the consensus mark for earnings indicates a 0.5% increase from the year-ago reported figures. TSN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.1%, on average.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sysco Corporation (SYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.