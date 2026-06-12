Can Synopsys' Design IP Business Rebound in Fiscal 2026?

Synopsys’ SNPS Design IP segment faced pressure in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. Revenues declined to $454.2 million from $482 million in the year-ago quarter, while adjusted operating margin fell to 24% from 31%. The weakness was not limited to a single quarter, as the segment’s adjusted operating margin for the first six months of fiscal 2026 was 21%, down from 30% in the same period last year.

Furthermore, Synopsys continues to carry a sizable debt load following its recent acquisitions and strategic investments. As of April 30, 2026, the company had $10.014 billion in long-term debt compared with $2.484 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. The debt burden is contributing to higher financing costs, affecting the bottom line.

The Design IP segment experienced margin pressure in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 as Synopsys continued to reposition the business toward higher-growth artificial intelligence opportunities. Management attributed the decline primarily to reduced revenues as resources are being reallocated toward the most attractive AI-driven markets, including custom silicon and hyperscaler demand.

Despite the near-term weakness, Synopsys expects the IP business to recover sequentially through the second half of fiscal 2026, supported by its expanding pipeline in high-speed connectivity, UCIe, HBM4 memory interfaces and customized AI silicon solutions. As these premium offerings gain traction, the company believes the Design IP business will generate higher-value engagements and stronger long-term profitability, making the current margin pressure largely an investment in future growth.

How Competitors Fare Against SNPS

Synopsys faces tough competition from EDA vendors, such as Cadence Design Systems Inc. CDNS and Keysight Technologies KEYS. These companies offer products focused more on distinct phases of the IC design process and provide a range of services to companies throughout the world to help optimize their product development process, among other things.

Keysight Technologies competes in the electronic design and testing space, particularly providing software solutions for electromagnetic analysis, circuit simulation and hardware verification. Cadence benefits from higher design complexity and rising customer spend on AI-driven automation.

Amid rapid AI proliferation, the Cadence.ai portfolio has been gaining strength, and the new product launches like AgentStack, along with ChipStack, ViraStack and InnoStack AI Super Agents, are expected to aid in sustaining the momentum.

SNPS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of SNPS have lost 2.9% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s decline of 19.6%.

SNPS YTD Performance Chart



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From a valuation standpoint, SNPS trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 8.50X, higher than the industry’s average of 6.35X.

SNPS Forward 12-Month (P/S) Valuation Chart



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNPS’ fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $14.75, indicating 14.3% year-over-year growth. Estimates have been revised upward in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SNPS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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