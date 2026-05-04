Can Sustained Product Momentum Drive BDX Stock Before Q2 Earnings?

Becton Dickinson and Company BDX, popularly known as BD, is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 7, before market open.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.91 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on all occasions, delivering an earnings surprise of 3.5%, on average.

Let’s check out the factors that have shaped BDX’s performance prior to this announcement.

Factors to Note Before BDX Reports

BD Life Sciences

BD Life Sciences’ performance in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 is expected to have remained under pressure, reflecting trends observed in the fiscal first quarter. In first-quarter fiscal 2026, the segment declined due to continued headwinds in both the Diagnostic Solutions and Biosciences businesses. Diagnostic Solutions’ performance was impacted by U.S. point-of-care headwinds, a difficult prior-year comparison and unfavorable market dynamics in China. Biosciences also faced pressure from lower life sciences research funding and tough comparisons to prior-year licensing revenues. These factors are likely to have persisted in the to-be-reported quarter, weighing on segmental revenues.

During the first quarter, BDX completed the spin-off and combination of its Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions business with Waters Corporation, which is expected to have influenced reported performance for the segment during the quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2026 BD Life Sciences revenues is currently pegged at $372 million.

BD Interventional

BD Interventional’s momentum is expected to have continued into the second quarter of fiscal 2026, supported by strong performance across key growth platforms in the prior quarter. In first-quarter fiscal 2026, the segment delivered solid mid-single-digit growth, driven by high single-digit expansion in Urology & Critical Care, led by double-digit growth in the PureWick franchise, and continued strength in Peripheral Intervention, supported by oncology and peripheral vascular disease. Growth in the Surgery business was also robust, aided by strong performance in advanced tissue regeneration and infection prevention portfolios. These trends are likely to have persisted in the to-be-reported quarter, supporting segmental revenues.

During the quarter, BDX continued to advance its product portfolio with innovations in surgery and peripheral intervention, including expansion of the Surgiphor wound irrigation portfolio and CE marking for the Revello vascular covered stent in Europe. These developments are likely to have witnessed early adoption, contributing to growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2026 BD Interventional revenues is currently pegged at $1.36 billion, suggesting an uptick of 7.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Other Factors to Note

BD Medical’s solid first-quarter fiscal 2026 performance is expected to have carried into the second quarter as key growth drivers likely remained intact. In the last reported quarter, the company witnessed broad-based growth across high-growth platforms, including double-digit expansion in biologic drug delivery within BioPharma Systems and pharmacy automation in Medication Management Solutions, along with high single-digit growth in advanced patient monitoring. Continued strength in GLP-1 and biologics demand, along with strong utilization trends in infusion sets, is likely to have supported performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

BDX’s Connected Care segment is also expected to have maintained momentum, driven by growth in pharmacy automation and advanced patient monitoring, including continued adoption of platforms like HemoSphere Alta and Smart Recovery. Additionally, ongoing demand for the BD Vacutainer portfolio within Specimen Management is likely to have supported segmental growth by improving workflow efficiency and diagnostic accuracy.

BD’s Estimate Picture

For second-quarter fiscal 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.67 billion, implying a decline of 11.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus estimate for EPS is pegged at $2.77, indicating a decrease of 17.3% from the prior-year period’s reported number.

What Our Model Suggests About BDX

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, has higher chances of beating estimates. This is not the case here, as you can see below.

Earnings ESP: BD has an Earnings ESP of -0.24%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price and EPS Surprise

Becton, Dickinson and Company price-eps-surprise | Becton, Dickinson and Company Quote

BD’s Share Price Performance

Over the past three months, BD’s shares have lost 27.8%, underperforming the Medical - Dental Supplies’ 13.8% decline. BDX’s shares also underperformed the Zacks Medical sector’s decrease of 7.5% and the S&P 500’s growth of 6.9%.

Three Months Price Comparison



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BD’s peers, The Cooper Companies, Inc. COO, Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC and McKesson Corporation MCK have outperformed the company. COO, HSIC and MCK’s shares are down 21.5%, 3.1% and 14.9%, respectively, in the same time frame.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.