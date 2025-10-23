Can Supply-Chain Strength Sustain NEE's Leadership in Renewables?

NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) is among the leading renewable energy generators, with a diversified portfolio spanning wind, solar and energy storage. The company’s strong supply-chain network serves as a critical enabler of its large-scale clean energy expansion and cost efficiency.

NextEra Energy has built strong partnerships with U.S.-based equipment manufacturers and component suppliers, enabling it to source essential materials, such as wind turbines, solar panels and battery storage systems at competitive costs.

Reliable delivery timelines from the domestic suppliers minimize exposure to fluctuations in global supply markets. The company has also expanded its supplier network to support the growth of its renewable energy portfolio.

Partnerships with suppliers from across the nation enhance flexibility and resilience in procurement, giving NextEra Energy access to advanced renewable technologies, greater economies of scale and protection against any regional disruptions.

NextEra Energy’s effective supply-chain management has played a key role in expediting project execution and reducing operational expenses. This operational efficiency enhances the company’s competitive edge amid the growing global demand for clean, dependable energy solutions.

The stability of domestic manufacturing ensures NextEra Energy’s consistent performance and renewable project expansion. This strong supply-chain framework underpins the company’s long-term growth, boosts shareholder value and reinforces its leadership in advancing a decarbonized energy future.

Efficient Supply Chains Empower Renewable Expansion

A well-structured supply chain enables utilities to efficiently source equipment, manage logistics and control costs. This coordination accelerates renewable project development, ensuring the timely deployment of wind, solar and storage assets while enhancing reliability and long-term operational sustainability.

Utilities like Duke Energy ( DUK ) and Dominion Energy ( D ) gain from strong supply-chain networks that streamline renewable project execution. Efficient sourcing of solar panels, wind turbines and grid components allows these companies to control costs, reduce delays and enhance reliability. Their strong procurement systems also support large-scale clean energy expansion and long-term operational resilience.

NextEra’s Earnings Estimates Moving North

NextEra Energy expects its 2025 earnings per share to be in the range of $3.45-$3.70 compared with $3.43 a year ago. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEE’s 2025 and 2026 earnings per share indicates year-over-year growth of 7.29% and 7.95%, respectively. NEE expects to increase its earnings per share in the range of 6-8% annually through 2027 from the level of 2024.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NEE Stock Is Trading at a Premium

NextEra Energy is currently trading at forward 12 months P/E of 21.14X, a premium to its industry’s 15.53X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NEE’s Price Performance

NextEra Energy’s shares have gained 24.8% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Utility Electric-Power industry’s rise of 8.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NEE’s Zacks Rank

NextEra Energy currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.