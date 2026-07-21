Can Superior Strengthen MasTec in Mission-Critical Infrastructure?

MasTec, Inc. MTZ has completed the acquisition of The Superior Group, a full-service electrical contractor focused on critical infrastructure, in a transaction valued at approximately $1.65 billion. The deal expands MasTec's capabilities in electrical contracting and adds nearly 3,000 employees, strengthening its ability to execute larger and more complex projects. The acquisition also aligns with rising investment in data centers, power systems and other mission-critical infrastructure, where demand for skilled contractors continues to grow.

Superior Acquisition Expands MTZ's Infrastructure Platform

The addition of Superior broadens MasTec's presence across mission-critical infrastructure by combining the former's electrical expertise with the latter's existing operations. The expanded platform is expected to improve MasTec's ability to support projects both inside and outside data center facilities while serving customers across power and other critical infrastructure markets. The acquisition also brings an experienced leadership team, which could enhance execution capabilities as project sizes and customer requirements continue to increase.



The transaction also advances MasTec's strategy of building a larger infrastructure capacity platform to serve accelerating demand for data centers, power and other mission-critical infrastructure. The company believes the combined operations will strengthen its ability to support customers across these markets while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation.

MTZ Benefits From Growing Infrastructure Demand

Growing investment in AI-driven data centers, grid modernization, communications networks and power infrastructure is creating a favorable environment for infrastructure contractors. MasTec is benefiting from these trends through its broad capabilities across communications, power delivery, clean energy and infrastructure markets. The company also sees increasing opportunities in mission-critical projects, where demand for integrated construction and project management services continues to rise.



Strong customer demand is supporting healthy project activity across these end markets. As of March 31, 2026, MasTec reported a record 18-month backlog of approximately $20.3 billion, up 28% year over year and 7% sequentially. The company believes the diversified platform, growing project pipeline and integrated service offerings position it well to capitalize on rising infrastructure spending. The acquisition of Superior further complements these capabilities by expanding MasTec's electrical contracting expertise in mission-critical infrastructure.

MTZ Price Performance

Shares of this Florida-based infrastructure construction company have surged 37.6% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, the broader Zacks Construction sector and the S&P 500 index.



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MasTec Stock’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

MasTec currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Here are some other top-ranked stocks from the same sector.



Argan, Inc. AGX currently sports a Zacks Rank 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Argan delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 40.5%, on average. The stock has surged 58.4% in the past six months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Argan’s fiscal 2027 sales and EPS indicates growth of 38% and 29.4%, respectively, from a year ago.



Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL presently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.1%, on average. Shares of Sterling have risen 78.6% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sterling’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 59.2% and 75.7%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



Dycom Industries, Inc. DY currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25%, on average. Dycom stock has gained 8.2% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dycom’s fiscal 2027 sales and EPS implies an increase of 37.2% and 36.6%, respectively, from a year ago.

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MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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