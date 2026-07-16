Can Super Micro Computer's RDHx Expansion Fuel AI Data Center Demand?

Super Micro Computer SMCI earlier reported that it is on track to scale rack production capacity to more than 6,000 AI racks per month by the end of fiscal 2026, including 3,000 direct liquid cooling (DLC) racks per month. The company recently announced an expansion of its liquid cooling portfolio to help data centers handle the growing heat generated by AI and high-performance computing (HPC) servers.

SMCI introduced 10 new Rear Door Heat Exchanger (RDHx) models that can remove between 10 kW and 120 kW of heat per rack, with total rack-level cooling reaching 240 kW. The rear door heat exchanger, which is installed in the back of the server rack as a cooling door, uses liquid to absorb and dissipate heat to keep AI servers cool while consuming less energy than traditional air cooling systems.

The new cooling products are part of Super Micro Computer’s Data Center Building Block Solutions, which combine servers, racks, cooling, networking, management software and deployment services into a complete data center solution. Customers can buy an integrated system instead of sourcing components from multiple vendors, simplifying deployment and reducing integration risks.

A key advantage of the new RDHx portfolio is its flexibility. The solutions can be installed in both newly built and existing data centers without requiring major infrastructure changes. They are compatible with standard EIA, ORv3 and NVIDIA MGX racks, allowing operators to upgrade facilities for AI workloads without constructing entirely new data centers.

The cooling systems also include intelligent fan controls, anti-condensation protection and redundant components to improve reliability while lowering operating costs. This is Super Micro Computer’s strategy of offering end-to-end AI infrastructure rather than just servers. As AI clusters become denser and generate significantly more heat, efficient liquid cooling is becoming an essential requirement.

How Competitors Fare Against SMCI

The AI data center market is growing rapidly, with players like Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE and Dell Technologies DELL already competing with SMCI in this space for greater market share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise offers liquid-cooled HPC and AI servers through its HPE Cray and Apollo systems.

Dell offers liquid cooling architectures through its Apex and PowerEdge platforms. Dell has designed its AI server solutions to be custom and modular by adding both air and liquid cooling features with 24-hour rack deployment turnaround and end-to-end deployment services. These key differentiators make its server easy to deploy, hence encouraging smoother adoption.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise offers a range of servers, including HPE ProLiant, HPE Synergy, HPE BladeSystem and HPE Moonshot servers. Dell Technologies has built the Dell AI Factory in collaboration with NVIDIA. Dell also collaborated with Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI for Dell PowerEdge servers.

SMCI’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Super Micro Computer have lost 8.2% year to date against the Zacks Computer – Storage Devices industry’s growth of 236.6%.

SMCI YTD Performance Chart



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From a valuation standpoint, SMCI is trading at a discount at a forward 12 Month P/S multiple of 0.31X compared with the industry’s P/S multiple of 3.76X.

SMCI Forward 12-Month (P/S) Valuation Chart



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Super Micro Computer’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a year-over-year increase of approximately 25.7% and 24.2%, respectively. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have remained unchanged for the past 30 days.



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Super Micro Computer currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

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