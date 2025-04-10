Can Super Micro Computer Stock Double in Value Within the Next 5 Years?

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), better known as just Supermicro, has been one of the more volatile artificial intelligence (AI) stocks to own over the past few years. Since 2023, it has risen by 300%, and that's even after giving up some significant gains in the second half of 2024 over concerns about its financial reporting and problems with its auditor.

With those issues seemingly resolved now and Supermicro's stock trading at a reduced valuation, is the stock a rally candidate going forward? Could the stock price go so far as to double within the next five years, given all the hype surrounding AI?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Supermicro still sees a lot of growth ahead

With the feverish spending on AI by tech companies, Supermicro saw its business take off. By providing companies with servers and the infrastructure they need to carry out their AI ambitions, Supermicro significantly benefited from the surge in AI-related spending. Although its growth rate has slowed down, it was still more than 50% in its most recent quarter, which covered the last three months of 2024.

For fiscal year 2025, which ends in June, Supermicro anticipates full-year revenue between $23.5 billion and $25 billion. And the following year, it sees more growth ahead, with its top line hitting $40 billion. With so much more growth ahead, it's not hard to see why Supermicro stock may be poised to rally.

Its low valuation could set it up for big gains

Shares of Supermicro tanked last year as concerns about accounting issues and the legitimacy of its financial statements weighed on the AI stock. To help resolve the issues, the company ended up changing auditors and was late on reporting quarterly and annual financial reports.

While it did rally after seemingly putting those issues to rest, Supermicro stock hasn't fully recovered. The stock price remains down by 65% from all-time highs. Investors remain nervous about trusting this once-exciting AI stock again. As a result, the stock is trading at a fairly low price-to-earnings multiple just below 14 -- down significantly from the premium investors were paying for it in the past.

At such a reduced earnings multiple, it could have a lot of upside, and it arguably contains a good margin of safety should the business run into challenges, especially amid troublesome economic conditions, including tariffs and ongoing global trade wars.

Is Supermicro stock worth buying today?

Supermicro stands to benefit from an increase in demand for AI-powered products, and it now has data centers that use Nvidia's new Blackwell chips.

If you're bullish on AI, this may be a good time to consider buying Supermicro stock. Its valuation has fallen significantly over the past year, and with much more growth still ahead, it can generate significant returns for investors who take a chance on the business today.

There are still risks here, including a possible slowdown in AI spending if a recession takes place and companies reevaluate their investments in tech. But with accounting-related concerns seemingly out of the way and AI spending likely to remain high in the future, Supermicro looks like a stock that has the potential to double in value within the next five years, and it could make for a great buy right now.

Should you invest $1,000 in Super Micro Computer right now?

Before you buy stock in Super Micro Computer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Super Micro Computer wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $590,231!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 5, 2025

David Jagielski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.