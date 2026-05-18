Can Structural Growth & Durable Demand Fuel the Next Rally in Seagate?

Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX has emerged as a key beneficiary of the AI boom, repositioned as a critical enabler of hyperscale AI and cloud storage growth. Seagate reported a strong third-quarter fiscal 2026 performance, fueled by surging demand for mass-capacity storage products from cloud providers and enterprise AI deployments. Per Seagate, AI-driven storage demand is no longer experimental; it is becoming structural.

Management highlighted STX is entering a “new era of structural growth,” fueled by rising AI-driven storage demand, growing adoption of Mozaic products and disciplined execution aimed at boosting margins, cash flow and long-term value. While SSDs lead in high-speed workloads, HDDs remain far more cost-efficient for hyperscale AI data centers. Seagate’s areal-density-focused strategy enables scalable growth with better capital efficiency and lower power usage per terabyte, and supports its mid-20% exabyte growth target. Its Mozaic 4+ HAMR platform delivers up to 44TB per drive —more than 30% higher capacity than prior generations —using advanced laser and photonics technology with minimal material changes.

Following initial shipments in March, Mozaic 4 is expected to become the dominant HAMR exabyte shipment platform by the end of 2026. With millions of HAMR drives already shipped, STX remains focused on meeting customer demand for higher storage capacity. Its next-generation Mozaic 5 platform, targeted for late 2027 qualification, is expected to deliver up to 50TB per drive within existing power and space limits. As HAMR production scales beyond cloud and hyperscale customers into enterprise and edge markets, Seagate expects improved portfolio simplification, lower costs and greater operational efficiency.

While premium valuation and competition risks from Western Digital Corporation WDC and Micron Technology MU remain woes, the long-term structural drivers supporting STX appear durable. If AI-driven data growth continues to accelerate, the stock could still have meaningful upside ahead.

How Does STX Stack Up Against Rivals in AI Storage?

WDC is a pure-play HDD company and a key partner to hyperscalers and cloud providers in the AI-driven data era. It is seeing strong momentum across its portfolio, supported by improving visibility into long-term customer demand. As AI shifts from training to large-scale inference, data generation is accelerating rapidly, increasing demand for persistent storage where HDDs remain the primary medium. Agentic AI, synthetic data, robotics and autonomous systems are further expanding data creation and retention needs. These trends are expected to drive long-term storage demand at a rate above 25% CAGR, positioning WDC to benefit through its high-capacity HDD solutions.

MU is benefiting from the AI boom through the rising adoption of its HBM solutions by hyperscalers and enterprise customers. Strong demand for its HBM portfolio is expected to drive significant revenue growth, with the business already generating multi-billion-dollar quarterly revenues. As AI infrastructure spending accelerates, Micron remains well-positioned to benefit from growing demand for advanced memory used in GPU clusters and AI data centers. For fiscal third-quarter 2026, MU expects revenue of $35.5 billion (+/- $750 million), supported by strong memory-chip demand and rising DRAM prices driven by AI server growth and tight supply of advanced DRAM.

STX’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

In the past year, STX shares have skyrocketed 629.5%, outperforming the Computer Integrated Systems industry’s growth of 190.3%.



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In terms of forward price/earnings, STX’s shares are trading at 32.9X, higher than the industry’s 15.16X.



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STX is currently witnessing an uptrend in estimate revisions. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 have increased 15.6% to $14.89 over the past 60 days, while the same for fiscal 2027 has gone up 34.9% to $26.34.



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STX currently boasts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.